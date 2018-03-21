Home   >   Sports   >   Royer named Division-III Player of Week in ECAC

Royer named Division-III Player of Week in ECAC

By on March 21, 2018
Through 13 games, Warwick grad Ashley Royer leads the Wesley College softball team with a .628 batting average and 19 runs. Photo by Chris Engle

Lititz’s Ashley Royer, a 2015 Warwick High School grad and junior infielder for the Wesley College softball team, was named the Division-Three South Player of the Week in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) for the week ending March 18.

She collected a .636 (14-for-22) batting average with nine runs scored, eight RBIs, five doubles, a triple and a stolen base. Royer collected hits in seven of the eight games in Myrtle Beach, and against Franciscan University, Royer went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and was a home run away from hitting for the cycle.

In that game against Franciscan last Thursday, the Wolverines cruised to a 9-1 run-rule victory in five innings at the Fast-Pitch Spring Dreams Classic.

With the score tied 1-1, the Wesley bats came to life in the third inning. Royer knocked a double to center field, scoring Bianca Newsom. Brandi Dalious followed with an RBI double to drive in Royer from first base. Two batters later, MyKayla Bird smacked a two-run double to right-center field to stretch the Wesley lead to 5-1.

Wesley added a run in the fifth when Royer hit a two-out single to left field to bring Megan DiRubbio around to score from third base.

In the fifth inning, Wesley put the run-rule in effect with a three-run rally. Royer belted a walk-off RBI triple to right-center to seal the victory.

Wesley wrapped up their Spring Break trip by splitting a doubleheader last Friday, beating Clarks Summit 11-1 and falling to Emory & Henry 10-0, giving them a 9-4 record for the season.

In 13 games so far this season, Royer is batting a team-best .628 with 27 hits in 43 at-bats. While leading the team with 19 runs scored, she has eight doubles, one triple, one home run, 16 RBI and four stolen bases.

Wesley returns to action next Tuesday, March 27 at Penn State Brandywine.

