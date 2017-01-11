- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
- Ring in the new year with pork ‘n’ kraut!
- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
- Beyond ‘Hearthside Hymns’ — The Marlene Hershey story
- Warwick stages ‘Animal Farm’ this weekend
- 5K fun run/walk will benefit Warwick grad
- Oysters on the square: Ted’s tiny diner was a big deal at Broad and Main
- Picturesque parade!
-
Warrior keglers KO Penn Manor
It was just one of 12 regular-season matches for the Warwick and Penn Manor bowlers. Ask any of those involved, however, and they would all tell you the same thing. This was more than just any routine...
- Posted January 11, 2017
-
Fourth-quarter rally lifts Warwick past the Buckskins
Spirited comeback against McCaskey falls just short The Warwick boys’ comeback hopes came up just a little bit short against McCaskey last Friday. Not on Tuesday at Conestoga Valley, however. Trailing 42-34 going into the fourth, the...
- Posted January 11, 2017
-
Barons suffer first loss: Buzzer-beater lifts GS in 44-42 upset
At some point, all good things must come to an end. For the Manheim Central boys basketball team, that was the case Tuesday night, as its season-opening nine-game winning streak was snapped by Garden Spot. The Spartans’...
- Posted January 11, 2017
-
Lancaster County Weeklies College Football Contest
- Posted January 4, 2017
-
Barons place four on medal stand at Holiday Tournament
The Zeamer family tradition was alive and well for the Manheim Central wrestlers last week. On a Baron squad ravaged by sickness for the annual Manheim Lions Holiday Tournament, brothers Connor and Zack Zeamer, along with cousin...
- Posted January 4, 2017
-
Barons take Cocalico in Round One
The supporting cast stepped up for Manheim Central Tuesday evening in Denver, as the Barons held off Cocalico (2-2, 2-7) 55-42 in a Section Two boys basketball game in Denver. The win vaults Manheim Central (4-0 L-L,...
- Posted January 4, 2017
-
By a fingertip
WHS girls edge Township 92-91 for the first time in ‘decades’ Swim angry. That was the approach senior Emma Schouten and her teammates on the Warwick girls swim team had going into the 400 free relay Tuesday...
- Posted January 4, 2017
-
Longenecker overcomes the odds
The Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon’s 26.2-mile course probably didn’t seem all that long for Bobby Longenecker. Not compared to the road he’d been traveling. There were many miles of hurdles, doubts and struggles that the 27-year-old...
- Posted January 4, 2017
-
Funk nets 27 in Barons’ win over Elizabethtown
MC heads into break with 6-0 record The Manheim Central boys finished about five points shy of their season-average last Wednesday. It could have been worse. In fact, coach Chris Sherwood was surprised that his Barons still...
- Posted December 28, 2016
-
Cedars prevail in clash of unbeatens
It had all the makings for a real donnybrook. The Warwick and Lebanon boys were the final two unbeatens atop the Section One standings, so sole possession of first place was at stake. A five-game winning streak...
- Posted December 28, 2016