  • Warwick coach Neal Vital (left) shares a light moment with his brother, Chris, who is Penn Manor’s coach, prior to last Friday’s first-place showdown in Lancaster. Neal, a former Comet assistant, helped the Warriors earn a 4-3 win over Penn Manor
    Warrior keglers KO Penn Manor

    It was just one of 12 regular-season matches for the Warwick and Penn Manor bowlers. Ask any of those involved, however, and they would all tell you the same thing. This was more than just any routine...

    • Posted January 11, 2017
    • 0
  • Thwarted by McCaskey’s Ray Godwin (10), Warwick senior guard Will Mobley completes a mid-air dish to teammate Alex Lalovic (24), who promptly scores two of his game-high 26 points last Friday night. Also pictured for the Warriors is Carter Forney (11). Photo by Mike Shull
    Fourth-quarter rally lifts Warwick past the Buckskins

    Spirited comeback against McCaskey falls just short The Warwick boys’ comeback hopes came up just a little bit short against McCaskey last Friday. Not on Tuesday at Conestoga Valley, however. Trailing 42-34 going into the fourth, the...

    • Posted January 11, 2017
    • 0
  • Manheim Central senior forward Roman Wagner (right) drives to the basket against Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ben Sandberg in the Barons’ win last Friday night. Photo by Preston Whitcraft
    Barons suffer first loss: Buzzer-beater lifts GS in 44-42 upset

    At some point, all good things must come to an end. For the Manheim Central boys basketball team, that was the case Tuesday night, as its season-opening nine-game winning streak was snapped by Garden Spot. The Spartans’...

    • Posted January 11, 2017
    • 0
  • football-contest-010517
    Lancaster County Weeklies College Football Contest

    • Posted January 4, 2017
    • 0
  • In a semi-final consolation bout he was losing 13-0, Manheim Central freshman Connor Zeamer claps with joy after pinning Council Rock North wrestler Luke Lucerne. Connor earned the 4th place medal at 113 pounds and the tournament trophy for the most falls (4) in the least amount of time (7:36). Photo by Mike Shull
    Barons place four on medal stand at Holiday Tournament

    The Zeamer family tradition was alive and well for the Manheim Central wrestlers last week. On a Baron squad ravaged by sickness for the annual Manheim Lions Holiday Tournament, brothers Connor and Zack Zeamer, along with cousin...

    • Posted January 4, 2017
    • 0
  • Running the floor on a fastbreak, Manheim Central’s Connor Hostetter looks to drive past Cocalico’s Austin Harven in Tuesday’s game. Photo by Steve Heydt.
    Barons take Cocalico in Round One

    The supporting cast stepped up for Manheim Central Tuesday evening in Denver, as the Barons held off Cocalico (2-2, 2-7) 55-42 in a Section Two boys basketball game in Denver. The win vaults Manheim Central (4-0 L-L,...

    • Posted January 4, 2017
    • 0
  • Warwick senior Emma Schouten earns the second of her two individual wins in Tuesday’s victory over Manheim Township, swimming to a first-place finish in the girls 500 freestyle in a time of 5:14.25. (Photo by Preston Whitcraft)
    By a fingertip

     WHS girls edge Township 92-91 for the first time in ‘decades’ Swim angry. That was the approach senior Emma Schouten and her teammates on the Warwick girls swim team had going into the 400 free relay Tuesday...

    • Posted January 4, 2017
    • 1
  • Lititz’s Bobby Longenecker crosses the finish line at the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon with top honors in 2:38.26. it marked the 27th different U.S. state in which Longenecker has completed a marathon. (Photo courtesy of Gametime Media)
    Longenecker overcomes the odds

      The Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon’s 26.2-mile course probably didn’t seem all that long for Bobby Longenecker. Not compared to the road he’d been traveling. There were many miles of hurdles, doubts and struggles that the 27-year-old...

    • Posted January 4, 2017
    • 1
  • Junior point guard Jake Novak brings the ball up the floor for the Manheim Central boys during a recent game.
    Funk nets 27 in Barons’ win over Elizabethtown

    MC heads into break with 6-0 record The Manheim Central boys finished about five points shy of their season-average last Wednesday. It could have been worse. In fact, coach Chris Sherwood was surprised that his Barons still...

    • Posted December 28, 2016
    • 0
  • Warwick junior forward Bryan Rottkamp, averaging 5.4 ppg this season, shoots over a defender.
    Cedars prevail in clash of unbeatens

    It had all the makings for a real donnybrook. The Warwick and Lebanon boys were the final two unbeatens atop the Section One standings, so sole possession of first place was at stake. A five-game winning streak...

    • Posted December 28, 2016
    • 0