  • Upstage Video, launched in 2005, relocated from Pottstown as the first tenant of Pod 2 at Rock Lititz. Upstage Video’s 22 employees moved into the building in December. Photo by Patrick Burns
    Business is booming at Pod 2

    The dream has become a reality. Once a shell housing only teams of hard-working construction workers, ‘Pod 2’ on the Rock Lititz campus has sprung to life in the past few weeks. The $21.8 million Pod 2...

    • Posted January 26, 2017
    • 0
  • Braidy Weiler pays the price for skipping his fantasy football draft. He was a popular attraction on North Broad Street Sat - urday afternoon. Of course, the Record Express opted to do a slight edit to the sign for publication
    This Braidy didn’t get to the Super Bowl

      Everybody seemed to be enjoying Braidy Weiler’s public humiliation Saturday afternoon … even Braidy. As a punishment for finishing in last place in his fantasy football league, he had stand along a busy North Broad Street...

    • Posted January 26, 2017
    • 0
  • LR20170126_March1
    Locals attend historic marches in D.C. and Philly

    On Saturday, millions of people all over the world marched for women’s rights, education, human rights and healthcare. In Washington, D.C., the crowd estimate was more than 450,000. Philadelphia’s was reported to be 50,000. Several Lititz women...

    • Posted January 26, 2017
    • 0
  • An enthusiastic crowd of Trump supporters, including some Lititz residents, were at the Capitol last Friday. Photo by Mike Yoder
    Locals attend Friday’s inauguration …

    Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration meant many things to many people. Media estimates suggest that a record number viewed the event live, on TV, or through electronic devices as smartphone ownership and social media usage have nearly doubled...

    • Posted January 26, 2017
    • 0
  • Dan Person, proprietor of Dan’s Paper Plate Root’s stand, ladles some of his signature ham and bean soup for a customer. (Photos by Dan Marshcka)
    Soup-er duper!

    Root’s chef’s soup being served at Queen Elizabeth’s estate Dan Person owns Dan’s Paper Plate at Root’s Country Market & Auction, Manheim. Two of Queen Elizabeth’s chefs recently hand-picked his ham and bean soup to be served...

    • Posted January 25, 2017
    • 0
  • Josh and Kelly Funk took a break from opening their new restaurant to welcome Joshua Robert Funk II to the world. Now it's back to business for Josh, who is a partner at Gravie, located at the Rock Lititz campus.
    Gravie opens at Rock Lititz

    To say Josh Funk has a lot going on is an understatement. He is well-rested, he says, because his wife, Kelly Funk, is a “complete trooper.” Days after opening Lititz’s newest eatery, the Funks welcomed Joshua Robert...

    • Posted January 18, 2017
    • 0
  • Kristin Testerman is the new assistant principal at Warwick High School.
    School board approves new assistant principal

    The Warwick School District welcomed Kristin Testerman as the new assistant principal at Warwick High School. She was approved to the position by the Warwick School Board at its Jan. 17 meeting. She is replacing Steve Szobocsan,...

    • Posted January 18, 2017
    • 0
  • Dorothy Markert Cushman celebrated her 103rd birthday Jan. 14.
    Happy 103rd! Dorothy Markert Cushman

    Some know her as Dorothy. Others call her Dot, Nanny Dot and Aunt Dot. On Monday, everyone wished her a happy birthday. Dorothy Markert Cushman was born in Lititz Jan. 16, 1914, during a snow storm. Her...

    • Posted January 18, 2017
    • 0
  • Kelly Withum, executive director of Venture Lititz since 2007, will resign from her position Feb. 5.
    Withum resigns from Venture Lititz post

    Decreased funding forces decision Kelly Withum, who has served as the executive director of Venture Lititz for the past decade, will resign her post Feb. 8. She confirmed that decreased funding, which led to a drastic reduction...

    • Posted January 18, 2017
    • 0
  • Kyle Burrichter (right) a Manheim Central High School senior, stands with his champion late spring ram lamb at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. At left is Burrichter’s friend, Joe Zimmerman of Reinholds, who showed heifers and sheep at the farm show.
    Locals earn blue ribbons at Farm Show

    Exhibitors and visitors from all corners of the Mid-Atlantic arrived to Pennsylvania’s capital city to experience the largest indoor agricultural event in the United States, the Pennsylvania Farm Show, for its 101st year. More than 10,000 competitive...

    • Posted January 18, 2017
    • 0