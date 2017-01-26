- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
- Ring in the new year with pork ‘n’ kraut!
- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
- Beyond ‘Hearthside Hymns’ — The Marlene Hershey story
- Warwick stages ‘Animal Farm’ this weekend
- 5K fun run/walk will benefit Warwick grad
- Oysters on the square: Ted’s tiny diner was a big deal at Broad and Main
-
Business is booming at Pod 2
The dream has become a reality. Once a shell housing only teams of hard-working construction workers, ‘Pod 2’ on the Rock Lititz campus has sprung to life in the past few weeks. The $21.8 million Pod 2...
- Posted January 26, 2017
-
This Braidy didn’t get to the Super Bowl
Everybody seemed to be enjoying Braidy Weiler’s public humiliation Saturday afternoon … even Braidy. As a punishment for finishing in last place in his fantasy football league, he had stand along a busy North Broad Street...
- Posted January 26, 2017
-
Locals attend historic marches in D.C. and Philly
On Saturday, millions of people all over the world marched for women’s rights, education, human rights and healthcare. In Washington, D.C., the crowd estimate was more than 450,000. Philadelphia’s was reported to be 50,000. Several Lititz women...
- Posted January 26, 2017
-
Locals attend Friday’s inauguration …
Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration meant many things to many people. Media estimates suggest that a record number viewed the event live, on TV, or through electronic devices as smartphone ownership and social media usage have nearly doubled...
- Posted January 26, 2017
-
Soup-er duper!
Root’s chef’s soup being served at Queen Elizabeth’s estate Dan Person owns Dan’s Paper Plate at Root’s Country Market & Auction, Manheim. Two of Queen Elizabeth’s chefs recently hand-picked his ham and bean soup to be served...
- Posted January 25, 2017
-
Gravie opens at Rock Lititz
To say Josh Funk has a lot going on is an understatement. He is well-rested, he says, because his wife, Kelly Funk, is a “complete trooper.” Days after opening Lititz’s newest eatery, the Funks welcomed Joshua Robert...
- Posted January 18, 2017
-
School board approves new assistant principal
The Warwick School District welcomed Kristin Testerman as the new assistant principal at Warwick High School. She was approved to the position by the Warwick School Board at its Jan. 17 meeting. She is replacing Steve Szobocsan,...
- Posted January 18, 2017
-
Happy 103rd! Dorothy Markert Cushman
Some know her as Dorothy. Others call her Dot, Nanny Dot and Aunt Dot. On Monday, everyone wished her a happy birthday. Dorothy Markert Cushman was born in Lititz Jan. 16, 1914, during a snow storm. Her...
- Posted January 18, 2017
-
Withum resigns from Venture Lititz post
Decreased funding forces decision Kelly Withum, who has served as the executive director of Venture Lititz for the past decade, will resign her post Feb. 8. She confirmed that decreased funding, which led to a drastic reduction...
- Posted January 18, 2017
-
Locals earn blue ribbons at Farm Show
Exhibitors and visitors from all corners of the Mid-Atlantic arrived to Pennsylvania’s capital city to experience the largest indoor agricultural event in the United States, the Pennsylvania Farm Show, for its 101st year. More than 10,000 competitive...
- Posted January 18, 2017