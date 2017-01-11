- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
Deaths of Local Interest – Jan. 12, 2017
Robert O. Erisman Sr., 88, of Lancaster, passed away Dec. 31 at his home. He retired as a lineman for Amtrak. He was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Lancaster and the Masonic Lodge in...
- Posted January 11, 2017
-
Robert W. Weaver, 61, enjoyed collecting rocks, fossils, and history memorabilia
Robert W. Weaver, 61, died unexpectedly on December 31, 2016. He resided in Cody, Wyo. He was the former husband of Sue (Hershey) Weaver, who passed away in November 2001. He was the son of Melvin R....
- Posted January 11, 2017
-
Elizabeth R. ‘Betty’ Chambers, 86, Armstrong World Industries retiree, church pianist
Elizabeth R. “Betty” Chambers, 86, of Lititz, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Landis Homes. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Elizabeth (Bigler) Ruof. Betty...
- Posted January 11, 2017
-
Mark L. Kauffman, 52, Warwick grad, Army vet, recreational vehicle repairman
Mark L. Kauffman, 52, of Lebanon, formerly of New Tripoli and Lititz, died Dec. 30, 2016, in his residence. He was born in Lancaster, a son of Louise G. (Gilbert) Kauffman, formerly of Lancaster, and the late...
- Posted January 11, 2017
-
George R. York, 89, WWII vet, father of two, worked for Bethlehem Steel, Heart of Lancaster volunteer
George R. York, 89, of Lititz, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at The Gardens at Lititz. Born in Long Island City, N.Y., he was the son of the late Albert and Anna (Rudolph) York. He served...
- Posted January 11, 2017
-
Connie Benner, Registered nurse, avid jogger, enjoyed traveling with family and friends
Connie Benner passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, after a long battle with a chronic illness, on Jan. 4, 2017. She is survived by her two children: Taura Thompson, wife of Jason Thompson; and Travis...
- Posted January 11, 2017
-
John Ronald Bires, 78, Central PA Transportation truck driver, enjoyed yardwork, walking his dogs
John Ronald Bires, 78, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at Magnolias of Lancaster. Born in Campbelltown, he was the son of the late John and Leona Wells Bires. Ronald was the loving husband...
- Posted January 11, 2017
-
Esther B. Gingrich, 88, homemaker, farmer’s wife, hosted Fresh Air kids, enjoyed hymn sings
Esther B. Gingrich, 88, formerly of Mount Joy and Manheim, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at the United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Jennie...
- Posted January 11, 2017
-
Abram W. Longenecker Jr., 91, worked at Fuller Co., enjoyed working in his orchard, playing Hasenpfeffer
Abram W. Longenecker Jr., 91, of Manheim, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Abram lived many years on Hossler Road, Manheim, prior to his move to Pleasant...
- Posted January 11, 2017
-
Paul E. Michael, 78, Wilbur Chocolate Factory worker, enjoyed competing at Dutch Lanes
Paul E. Michael, 78, of Brownstown, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late, Raymond and Mary Light Michael. He was the loving...
- Posted January 11, 2017