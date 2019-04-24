Mary Lou Haines, 84, survived by two sons, worked at Fleet Air Shoe, D&S Machine Co.

Mary Lou Haines, 84, of Lititz, died on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Kadima Rehab and Nursing at Lititz.

Mary was born in Millport and was a lifetime resident of Warwick Township. She had been employed at the former Fleet Air Shoe Co. of Ephrata and D&S Machine Co. of Lititz.

Mary’s family would like to thank the staff of Kadima Rehab and Nursing in Lititz for the compassionate care they provided.

She is survived by two sons: Steve L. Young of Columbia, and Thomas R. Freeman of Lititz; 11 grandchildren: 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her first husband: Paul R. Freeman in 1974; and her second husband: William T. Haines in 1985. Also preceding Mary in death were her parents: Oscar G. and Christine (Reyburn) Young; three siblings: Elwood, Miriam, and Larry Young; and one aunt: Laura Reyburn.

Funeral services were held at Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, on April 23. Interment followed at Millport Cemetery in Warwick Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at StJude.org

