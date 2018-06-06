M. Elizabeth (Betty) Diem, 99, co-owned Diem’s Market Basket, Manheim Township teacher
M. Elizabeth (Betty) Diem, 99, a resident of Brethren Village, died Friday, June 1, 2018.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Martin G. and Katharine Zeamer Esbenshade. She was married to the late Earl Kern Diem. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary June 15, 2010.
She was a graduate of Manheim Township High School 1936 and Millersville State Teacher’s College in 1940.
She was a charter member of Farm Women’s Society #18 and attended for 60 years. She along with her husband owned and operated Diem’s Market Basket. She taught in the Manheim Township School District for 20 years.
She was a member of Faith Evangelical Congregational Church, 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike. Prior to that, she was a member of Grace E.C. Church in Lancaster, where she taught a co-ed Sunday school class.
She is survived by one son: James E., husband of Mary (Molly) Calder Diem, Lancaster; two granddaughters: Kimberly D., wife of Rodney R. Heim; and Pamela C. Diem.
She was preceded in death by a sister: Marie Buckwalter; and five brothers: Martin, Clay, Willis, Ross, and Donald Esbenshade.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Thursday, June 7, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Faith E.C. Church, 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, with Pastor Joel Kime officiating. Interment will be at Landis Valley Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Those desiring may send contributions to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125; or to Brethren Village Retirement Community, Attn: Endowment Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, was entrusted with the arrangements.
