Karen M. Eberhart, 61, WHS grad, Kat’s Auction transporter, compassionate, Steelers fan
Karen M. Eberhart, 61, of Manheim, and formerly Lititz, passed away at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
She was born in Lancaster to Ann M. (Dengler) Miller of Lititz and the late Charles L. Miller Sr.
Raised in Lititz, she graduated from Warwick High School in 1975 and worked as a transporter for Kat’s Auction Services. Karen was the most compassionate, kind hearted, fun loving, free spirited and selfless person. She was known for giving to others and always put others first. A very proud person, she never asked for help.
She was an active social member of the Manheim VFW Post 5956. Karen enjoyed trips to the Outer Banks, Potter County, Pittsburgh, and camping. She was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Karen and her daughter Amber enjoyed a great weekend in Pittsburgh last December.
In addition to her mother: Ann Miller; Karen is survived by her daughter: Amber M., wife of Ray Redcay, and their son Gavyn Redcay of Lititz; her sister: CherylAnn Felger of Glenn Heights, Texas; her brother: Charles L. Miller Jr., husband of Diane (Eberhart) of Lititz; several nieces and nephews; and her brother-in-law: Tony Johnston of the Outer Banks.
Her father: Charles Sr.; her sister: Bonnie L. Johnston; her former husband: Dave Eberhart; and her former partner and father to Amber: Earl R. Heckel III, preceded Karen in death.
Services were held March 15 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, with Pastor Mark J. Thiboldeaux officiating,. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Condolences may be shared at snyderfuneralhome.com.
