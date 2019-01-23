Jeremy D. Greenly, 31, worked at The Watering Trough, Service Tire, loved the outdoors

Jeremy D. Greenly, 31, of Manheim, died on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.

Born in York, he was the beloved son of David F. Jr. and Catherine L. Garner Greenly of Manheim.

Jeremy worked as a tire service technician for Service Tire Truck Center in Lancaster and the PA Farm Bureau in Middletown. He was also employed by the Watering Trough, Mount Joy, where he was in charge of security. Jeremy had a life-long passion for the outdoors.

Surviving in addition to his parents, is a son: Graysen Hunter Greenly, a daughter: Merida Grace Greenly, both of Elizabethtown; a paternal grandfather: David F. Greenly Sr., of Gettysburg; a sister: Erin E. Greenly of Manheim; a brother: Kyle C. Greenly, Manheim, fiancé of Melissa Proctor, Lancaster.

Services were held Jan. 19 at Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. Interment will be private.

Please omit flowers. Donation may be sent to WJTL, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim, PA 17545.

