Jean Yatsko Givler, 87, worked for Dr. Harold Herr, Lititz Meals on Wheels volunteer

Jean Yatsko Givler, 87, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, July 2, 2018 at Brethren Village with her family by her side.

Born in 1930 in Mount Carmel, Jean was a daughter of the late Albert and Anna Zetuski. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands: George B. Yatsko and George H. Givler; and her brother: Joseph Zetuski.

Jean is survived by three children: Rita Bevan (Richard), Christine Homan (Robert), Thomas Yatsko (Jan); three stepchildren: George E. Givler (Sarajane), Peggy Reed, and John Givler (Pam); 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Jean was a long-time member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Ephrata and was involved in many parish activities. She also served as eucharistic minister.

She was a member of the Benevolent Society of OMPH Church, the Woman’s Club of Ephrata, and a former member and president of the Soroptimist Club of Ephrata, and volunteered with Meals-on-wheels in the Lititz area.

Jean was office manager for Dr. Harold G. Herr in Ephrata, and retired in 1992 after 26 years of service. Jean was a vibrant and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed dearly by her family.

A memorial mass was held at OMPH Church, Ephrata, on July 6. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the OMPH Benevolent Society in her name, c/o Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522, would be appreciated by the family.

To send an online condolence, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.

