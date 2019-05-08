H. Richard Bomberger, 100, Lititz Moravian member, generous, was Bomberger ancestral farm owner

H. Richard Bomberger, 100, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the United Zion Retirement Community.

Dick was born on Jan. 9, 1919, on Sunnyside Farm in Warwick Township. He was the eighth-generation owner and operator of the Bomberger ancestral farm which dates back to 1722 when it was settled by Christian Bomberger.

Dick was the son of the late Abram Z. and Iva Martin Bomberger. He was the loving husband of the late Margaret Harsh Bomberger, who died in May of 2010.

A 1937 graduate of Rothsville High School, Dick studied agriculture at Penn State University in State College. He was known to have a servant’s heart and was always willing to help out those in need.

During his early years, Dick was a member of the 4-H Club, the Rural Youth of Lancaster County, and the East Petersburg Acappella Male Chorus. In 1939, Dick became a member of the Moravian Congregation in Lititz and was an active and faithful member for the rest of his life, serving as head sacristan for 20 years, an elder, and superintendent of the adult Sunday school. Dick was a kind, gentle, and a generous man who loved his church, his family, and his neighbors.

Surviving are two daughters: Ann Lizette, wife of Richard E. Watson of Lititz; Virginia Louise, wife of Glenn W. Brubaker of Manheim; a son: Gregory Richard, husband of Susan L. Wonder Bomberger of Lititz; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was a sister: Mildred B. Kendig; and a brother: Jay Lloyd Bomberger.

Services were held May 4 at Lititz Moravian Church. Interment was in the Lititz Moravian Cemetery.

Those desiring may send contributions in Dick’s memory to the Book of Remembrance of the Lititz Moravian Congregation, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com