Earl ‘Pinky’ F. Wilson Jr., 94, WWII vet, painter, Grace E.C.C. member, enjoyed time spent with his wife

Earl “Pinky” F. Wilson Jr. 94, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at United Zion Retirement Community.

Born in Pequea Township, he was the son of the late Catherine (Bechtold) and Earl F. Wilson Sr. He was the beloved husband to Marian (Sangrey) Wilson for almost 70 years.

Earl was a member of the Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, serving as an usher for over 67 years. Earl spent most of his life as a painter. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in World War II. Earl was a member of the Masonic Lodge #496 in Millersville. He enjoyed reading, bowling and watching the Nationals on television He and Marian enjoyed traveling and took many trips to Williamsburg. Most of all, Earl enjoyed spending time with his boxers and cherished every moment with his family, especially his beloved Marian.

Earl is survived by his wife, Marian; and five sisters: Esther Groff of Elizabethtown; Grace Glatfelter of Lancaster; Marie Mylin (Lester) of Willow Street; Sara Mylin (J. Wilbur) of Lancaster; and Edith Wilson of Millersville; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his six brothers: Lloyd, Richard, Harold, Joseph, Robert and Clifford Wilson.

A celebration of life was held April 26 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, Millersville. Interment followed at Millersville Community Church, Grace Campus, Millersville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace E.C. Church, 6067 Carpenter St., East Petersburg, PA 17520.

Visit Earl's memorial page at SnyderFuneralHome.com.