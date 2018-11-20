Home   >   Obituaries   >   Deaths of Local Interest – Nov. 22, 2018

Deaths of Local Interest – Nov. 22, 2018

By on November 20, 2018

Audrey E. Rutt, 71, of Elizabethtown, went home to be with the Lord Nov. 14 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was co-owner of Engle Printing. Audrey was a member of Mount Calvary Church in Elizabethtown. She enjoyed breakfast with friends, reading, gardening and decorating her flower beds, trips to the beach and most of all spending time with her family and watching her grandsons play sports. Her mother, Pauline Engle, resides at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. A brother, Dennis Engle, husband of Lynn, lives in Lititz.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *