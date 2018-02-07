Home   >   Obituaries   >   C. Reuben Zimmerman, 83, Worley & Obetz retiree, Worship Center member, Martin’s Cafe regular

C. Reuben Zimmerman, 83, Worley & Obetz retiree, Worship Center member, Martin’s Cafe regular

By on February 7, 2018

C. Reuben Zimmerman, 83, of Clay, passed away Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at United Zion Retirement Community of Warwick Township.

Reuben was born in Plowville to Clayton Zimmerman and Mabel (Schweitzer) Zimmerman on Oct. 31, 1934.

Reuben worked as an oil burner technician for LeRoy Wolf Oil Company for 15 years, and continued with Worley and Obetz until his retirement in 2011. He enjoyed meeting with his friends for breakfast and was a regular at the Martin’s Cafe. He was a faithful member of The Worship Center, Leola.

Preceding Reuben in death were his parents; his wife: Betty; a granddaughter: Amber Bair; and a sister: Miriam Zimmerman.

Surviving are six children: Rose M. Shirk of Ephrata; Ricky L. Zimmerman (Sue A.) of Leola; Scott L. Zimmerman (Flo E.) of Stevens; Penny J. Musser (Tracy) of Ephrata; Roxane L. Bair (Jack) of Ephrata; Kirby B. Zimmerman (Linda E.) of Leola; 10 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Also, surviving Reuben are siblings: Barry S. Zimmerman (Linda) of Ephrata; Julia N. Rutt of Ephrata; Diane Schlott (Walter) of Denver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were held Feb. 6 at Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata. Interment took place at Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery.

Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements. Condolences may be posted at gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *