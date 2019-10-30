Revolutionary ‘spirits’ go on tour

During the weekend of Oct. 26 and 27, members of the Lititz Historical Foundation joined forces with the Lititz Moravian Archives committee to present their yearly Departed Spirits Tour.

The sold out two-day event, which took place around the grounds of historic Moravian Church Square, acted as a fundraiser between the two local historical organizations.

The star of the show was a tour of the third floor of the Lititz Moravian Brothers’ House, which was once a military hospital during the Revolutionary War and has changed little in over 200 years.

Customers also had a chance to meet several characters along the way, including Dr. William Brown, who, by orders of General George Washington, became the hospital’s physician.

Several other “spirits” also made an appearance, including Ennus Tilghman, who was injured while serving during the Revolution, and discussed his life in the Lititz hospital and described the unsanitary conditions within the walls of the structure. Another spirit, Dr. Adolph Meyer, met groups in an authentic 1786 corpse house to talk about his life and what led him to Lititz.

