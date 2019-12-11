Elizabeth Twp. board mull recCenter funding
Backlash to the Lititz recCenter’s decision to discontinue its senior “Silver” programs is not limited to residents of Warwick Township and Lititz Borough. Upset residents attending the Dec. 9 Elizabeth Township Board of Supervisors meeting included Jane Shultz and Gary Shelly.
The pair expressed disappointment over the Lititz recCenter’s recent decision to stop accepting Silver Sneakers participants — a benefit for older citizens to use gym facilities, often paid by health insurance plans.
“I don’t know what can be done by (local municipalities) other than withdraw support,” said Shultz. “Some of us chose certain insurance plans because of the Silver Sneakers program.” Shelly believes the Lititz recCenter “is no longer following its mission statement” and that club officials were disingenuous in stating dues-paying members expect a clean, vibrant, modern facility that is not possible with the current membership. He suggested Lititz recCenter officials message is “they don’t want older people” and that Elizabeth Township should reconsider its funding for Lititz recCenter.
“Our tax dollars should go to an organization that supports all people, not to an elitist group,” Shultz added. Still, the board decided Dec. 9 to continue its $5,000 annual funding to the club. “I understand your concern over losing a benefit,” said Board Chairman Brian Wiker. “If we withhold funds, we alienate all our other residents. I don’t believe it doesn’t want older citizens.”
“The township never made the decision to give its very small donation to the recCenter based on which insurance they accept,” Wiker said. Elizabeth Township donates $5,000 annually to the recCenter. Other municipalities whose 2020 budgets include funding for the Lititz recCenter are: Lititz Borough, $32,500, voted on Dec. 17; Warwick Township, $72,600, voted on Dec. 18; Elizabeth Township. $5,000, voted on Dec. 9; and Penn Township, $15,000, adopted Dec. 9. Shelly said the recCenter would gain $2 a month from a current Silver Sneakers member who continues recCenter membership without the program. Membership would be $36 a month per senior, or $420 a year. Silver Sneakers pays the Rec $33 a month, or $396 a year per senior, a $24 difference.
Melinda Elmer is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at elmermm@ dejazzd.com.
