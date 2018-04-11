Earth Day at Millport Conservancy

Linden Hall’s 23rd annual art show will be Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Millport Conservancy, 737 Millport Road.

The show is part of the Conservancy’s annual Earth Day celebration, and will feature the extensive work of Linden Hall art students in all mediums. Earth Day workshops and demonstrations will also take place.

A detailed schedule of the day’s classes, and further information, can be found at fandm.edu/millportconservancy.