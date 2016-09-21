- Holiday memories at WHS
Linden Hallmarks – Summer Camp Edition
Articles and photos contributed by girls who attended Linden Hall’s journalism and creative writing summer camps.
Riding Camp
By Lauryn Savitz, age 11
You know that Linden Hall is a school for girls and an awesome one at that, but did you know that Linden Hall has a riding program? Equestrian Camp was popular during summer 2016.
The camp was great for new or experienced riders, entering sixth through 12th grades. Camp lasted four weeks in all, but the girls could stay for one, two, three, or four weeks.
Learning was all hands-on. There were lots of patient, friendly horses to ride. When not riding, girls learned how to do work around the barn and care for horses.
From riding in the morning to learning about things like nutrition, feeding, anatomy, grooming, and general care, the girls had so much fun learning about horses.
Interview with Fourth-grade Camper
By Alessia Archer, age 11
Did you notice a lot of cars going in and out of Linden Hall in July? Did you wonder if we were starting school early?
Nope! It was just Linden Hall’s summer camp. There were four action-packed weeks of this fun camp! During the last week of camp (the week of Aug. 1), I asked Kate Peers, a fourth grader, a few questions about her time here at the Linden Hall Summer Camp. Here’s what she said:
Q: Why did you decide to sign up for the Linden Hall Summer Camp?
A: Because I thought that it would be fun instead of playing games. I liked the idea of electives.
Q: What electives did you sign up for?
A: Chinese Language and Culture, CAD, Toy Factory, and Minute Games.
Q: Is there a reason you signed up for those electives?
A: I thought some looked more interesting than others.
Q: Do you go to Linden Hall?
A: I don’t go to Linden Hall, but I’m coming for the experience just in case I ever do go.
Q: Out of the four weeks, which were you at camp?
A: I was here for the weeks one and two.
Q: Are you staying overnight or are you a day camper?
A: I’m a day camper.
Q: How do you like the teachers?
A: All of my teachers are nice.
Q: What was your favorite class so far this week?
A: So far this week, I’ve liked CAD the most.
Q: What has been your favorite class out of all the weeks?
A: I enjoyed robotics most.
Reaper’s gravel
By Nikki Kessler, age 13
Feelings and memories swallow the mind, pounding
Like my footsteps on the gravel floor, echoing again and again
But I hear not a sound
I never have
I may as well be deaf if I only hear words
Nothing deeper
Nothing more meaningful
Not the music when the wind blows
Or the songs of a lush meadow
Coloring all gravel gray with only a glance
Tiptoeing home with my signature, plastered-on smile
To do this monotony, day after day
Until the reaper himself comes for me
Taking me into his cold embrace
And letting me live another life
This exact same way
Overnight Camp
By Maria Hernandez, age 12
The Linden Hall summer camp offers many fun classes to girls, and gives middle school and high school students the opportunity to board at the school. After day campers go home, the girls who are staying overnight have an additional hour and a half of formal camp sessions. When their session ends, the girls rush out the door to one of their favorite parts of the day &tstr; dinner.
Delicious smells hit the girls’ nostrils as they enter the dining hall. When asked what she thought of the food, Miriam, a camp counselor, responded by saying “excellent.” Some of her favorite meals were fried chicken, and mac and cheese.
Once their bellies are full and they’ve regained some of their energy, the girls head to their dorms for some free time. Free time is spent visiting with new friends over movies and and snacks.
The clock is ticking early in the morning and late at night for the girls. Before going to bed, they have only an hour to shower, brush teeth, and put on their PJs. When the campers wake up, it is the same routine; brush teeth and hair, wash face, and get dressed. At eight all the girls then head to a breakfast filled with fruit, bagels, muffins, and juice. They then head off to join the arriving day campers and start the new day.
The overnight camp is an amazing experience for young girls.
Summer at Linden Hall
By Ren Hart, age 12
This summer, Linden Hall offered a camp for second-to 12th-grade girls. The summer camp offered options that the girls could choose based on their own interests, such as aviation, ESL, college prep, equestrian, writing, journalism, archaeology, fashion illustration, yoga, robotics, Spanish, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math).
Middle school and high school girls had the option of attending as day or overnight campers. Overnight campers attended their day camp choices, as well as evening activities. Girls who attended multiple weeks in a row took field trips to places such as New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Hersheypark.
When asked about her camp experience, Mia, an 11-year-old camper, said that she signed up for the camp to get a better feel for Linden Hall, where she planned to start as a sixth grader in the fall.
“Kids love to go to this camp,” Mia said. “Whether it takes 30 minutes or three minutes to get there, it’s all worth it. The campers love how they can choose their own camp schedule. It gives them more creativity and freedom to do things they are more interested in. Most campers really enjoyed the camp and would do it again next year. ”
Ms. Renfro, the Linden Hall camp director, says that when planning classes, she thinks about what she wants the girls to walk away with. With all the choices available, the girls walked away with a meaningful experience.
Girls interested in future Linden Hall camps should visit lindenhall.org/summer.
