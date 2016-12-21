- Holiday memories at WHS
Marlene Hershey Spreads the Joy of Christmas
Throughout her life, Marlene Hershey has focused on bringing joy into the lives of others. Whether it was sharing her musical gifts with the audiences of WGAL-TV, singing with her two talented daughters, providing motivational talks to churches, composing her own music, writing inspirational books or teaching budding pianists to uncover their own talents on the keys, Marlene cares deeply about others.
“Every rose has thorns that don’t hinder it from blossoming,” she says. “Seek to find enriched beauty among life’s unpleasantness.”
For Marlene, teaching piano is one of many passions in life. She loves to see how someone can grow in self-confidence and mastery of the piano through dedication. She provides piano lessons to all ages, from children to seniors. For many people she teaches, learning to play the piano has been a lifelong dream. All they needed is a teacher like Marlene, who can help them discover their own gifts. More than a few of her students have gone on to perform in orchestras and on stage.
Marlene is still recognized by people after many years, when she hosted her own TV show “Hearthside Hymns” for 17 years on WGAL-TV in Lancaster. She is forever grateful to Nelson Sears, who gave her the opportunity to perform every other Sunday on television. On her TV show, Marlene sang and performed on the piano and organ. Her two daughters occasionally joined her on vocals and flute, as well as other musical guests. A seamstress, she made many of their outfits. She also had a radio program on WBYO-FM in Boyertown, called “Musical Moments.”
“I only had one year of piano instruction myself,” says Marlene, who teaches piano and organ, and was able to sight-read and arrange her own music.
Through the years, Marlene and her daughters were known as the Hershey-ettes, performing at weddings, concerts, churches, and mother-daughter banquets. She has produced 10 albums, four of which included her daughters. They also performed together on the Grand Old Gospel Hour at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, with Roy Acuff as the emcee.
Marlene looks back on her multi-faceted life with her two daughters and son as a true gift. In fact, years ago, she decided to become a nurse as well, studying to become a registered nurse at Millersville University. It was something she had always felt as a calling.
That led to her authoring a book of inspirational messages that she has gleaned through her lifetime of service. Her book “God Steps” is written as proverbs designed to cushion one’s journey in life.
“Writing these quotes was borne out of life experiences, psychological insights, strong faith in God, educational training, and wisdom gleaned from observation,” says Marlene, who shares her messages of hope through motivational talks at churches, retirement homes, women’s groups and other venues.
Her book is published by WestBow Press, a division of Thomas Nelson Publishing Company. It is available online at www.westbowpress.com. To find out about piano lessons and motivational speaking, contact Marlene at 717-824-4274. Her inspirational Facebook page is @Marlene Hershey Musician.
