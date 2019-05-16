Let DC Eager help you solve hoarding and other property issues.
As Owner Darlene Eager approaches her 18th year in property damage restoration, she has put together an amazing team who shares her love of the business, as well as her passion for helping people.
DC Eager is also known throughout the building and property damage world for their clean demolition, their expertise in the removal of mold, and their caring concern for people in hoarding situations.
One of the services that has been getting a lot of attention lately is hoarding situations. It is the well-being of the homeowner that Darlene and her team care most about. If hoarding is a concern for you, a friend, or family member, or if you just need someone to remove the clutter that may have accumulated over the years, DC Eager would love to help.
There are many reasons why it is important to declutter your home, as it can be dangerous. During a fire, the fire can spread quickly through the home, and may leave the homeowner trapped inside. Emergency responders may be prevented from accessing the injured. There is a high risk of health issues caused by the mold and bacteria when living in unsanitary conditions. And in even more serious conditions, homeowners could lose custody of their children and/or pets due to the safety hazards.
Many times, once the home is decluttered, other health hazards are uncovered such as mold. DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC is an IICRC firm certified company in mold remediation and removal. There is a lot of misinformation out there about mold and the ways to safely remove it. Darlene Eager will educate you on your situation, so that you can make a decision based upon the knowledge you have received and not based upon the scare tactics and sales pitches of others. There is no magical potion that you can spray on mold and it goes away. DC Eager follows certifications and physically removes it with NO chemicals.
If you or anyone you know needs the services of DC Eager Emergency Services, be sure to call Darlene at 717-989-5763 for FREE assessment and estimate or check them out at www.dceager.com<http://www.dceager.com> for more information.servingyou051519
