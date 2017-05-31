- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
What’s on Tap
Advertisement
What’s On Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events,
Craft Beers, Specials, and Weekly Drafts.
Look for this section every other week in the Ephrata Review & Lititz Record!
To Advertise on this page please contact your Sales Representative or call 717-721-4413
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in downtown...
- Posted May 24, 2017
- 0
-
Penguin Hotel Restaurant Is Your Summertime Spot
Bet you wouldn’t think that a trip to the Penguin...
-
What’s on Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers,...
-
Keep Cool in Summer, Warm in Winter with Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning
Warm weather is surely on the way, and you’ll want...
-
May’s Service Center: What You Should Know About Service
When your middle name is SERVICE, you know that May’s...
-
Lititz Fireworks: Will this year’s show be the park’s grand finale?
Editor, Record Express, In 1846, Lititz resident Charles Getz put...
-
Residents react to downtown redevelopment plans
As expected, the Record Express’ exclusive on plans to repackage...
-
Robert M. Hess, 86, Korea vet, Rohrer’s Quarry retiree, outdoorsman, loved to joke and tell stories
Robert M. Hess, a 50-year resident of Lititz, passed away...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 0
-
Penguin Hotel Restaurant Is Your Summertime Spot
Bet you wouldn’t think that a trip to the...
-
What’s on Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft...
-
Keep Cool in Summer, Warm in Winter with Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning
Warm weather is surely on the way, and you’ll...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 0
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Marian L Shatto says:
-
aimee says:
-
Sheri Garman says: