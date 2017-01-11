- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
- Ring in the new year with pork ‘n’ kraut!
- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
- Beyond ‘Hearthside Hymns’ — The Marlene Hershey story
- Warwick stages ‘Animal Farm’ this weekend
- 5K fun run/walk will benefit Warwick grad
- Oysters on the square: Ted’s tiny diner was a big deal at Broad and Main
- Picturesque parade!
What's On Tap
What’s On Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events,
Craft Beers, Specials, and Weekly Drafts.
Look for this section every other week in the Ephrata Review & Lititz Record!
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone’s problem. The nationwide epidemic is well...
- Posted March 17, 2016
May’s Service Center: Are You Prepared for Winter Driving?
Winter has arrived, but it’s not too late to schedule...
What’s On Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers,...
Party like it’s 1818!
Memories of summer days in the park may seem frozen...
What’s in a name? Local presidential write-ins include Elmer Fudd and Alfred E. Neuman
Judging by the flood of post-election media coverage, it appears...
Breakfast in Brickerville
Baron Stiegel Lions keep winter bellies warm four Sundays a...
History of the Park View Hotel
In June of 1900, a gentleman named Hiram Holtzhouse opened...
Warrior keglers KO Penn Manor
It was just one of 12 regular-season matches for the...
