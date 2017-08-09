- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
What’s on Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events,
Craft Beers, Specials, and Weekly Drafts.
To Advertise on this page please contact your Sales Representative or call 717-721-4413
Double D Grubbery at Foxchase Is Double Delicious
Have a craving for smoked brisket with tangy BBQ sauce?...
- Showcase of Homes, August 9, 2017
Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning: Cool in Summer, Warm in Winter
On these hot, steamy dog days of summer, keeping cool...
May’s Service Center: What You Should Know About Service
When your middle name is SERVICE, you know that May’s...
Proud day for Rock Lititz
Luxury hotel should be open by fall 2018 Rock Lititz...
Fighting back against Parkinson’s
I peeked into the gym at the former Jewish Community...
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
