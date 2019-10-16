Warwick to begin class prior to Labor Day

Next fall, students in the Warwick School District will be starting school before Labor Day.

The Warwick School Board on Tuesday approved a calendar change for the 2020-21 school year, based on the collective bargaining contract with Warwick teachers. In the past, classes could only start after Labor Day. However, with a late Labor Day, students would have started classes well into September. Typically, Warwick students returned to school after summer recess later than any other district in the county. With the new agreement, opening day for teachers will be Aug. 31, 2020, first day for grades 1-12 on Sept. 1, and first day for kindergarten on Sept. 2. According to Superintendent Dr. April Hershey, the change will allow for a more reasonable end of the school year in June. Graduating students who are heading to jobs, education, and military service, and students with summer jobs, will be able to be available for these opportunities.

