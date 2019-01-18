Home   >   Uncategorized   >   Warwick Area Republican Committee Dinner tonight

By on January 18, 2019
Andy Blackburn/Staff District Attorney Craig Stedman speaks at a press conference Friday in Lancaster.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman, still the leading contender for the county GOP committee’s influential endorsement for judge next month,  is the featured speaker at tonight’s Warwick Area Republican Committee dinner.

The dinner typically draws most local GOP elected officials to the General Sutter Inn. Stedman said Thursday he’ll speak about the opioid and heroin crisis, the county’s investment in kids – especially underprivileged children and – more non-political discussion. Look for full coverage in the Jan. 24 Lititz Record Express. 

Judge David Ashworth (right) addressed more than 250 people who attended ASAP Lititz’s heroin crisis meeting on Nov. 16. He is shown with (l-r) Stephen M. Detz, Lititz Borough Police officer; Da - vid Steffen, Northern Lancaster Regional Police Department chief; and Craig Stedman, Lancaster County district attorne

Straw polls*

With nearly all of the 17 Republican Committee of Lancaster County area straw polls completed, Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman is still the leading contender for the committee’s influential endorsement for judge next month.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman is still in the strongest position to secure the party’s endorsement to replace Stedman, and county Commissioner Josh Parsons will almost certainly be endorsed for a second term in his role.

The straw polls are informal indicators from the roughly 330 committee members about who they’ll endorse — at their convention Feb. 19 — for the primaries this spring. Those endorsements unlock significant fundraising and organizational support from the committee’s expansive network.

With only two straw polls remaining (in the Manheim Township and Warwick area committees next week), here are the results for the contested races. Candidates must receive two-thirds of the entire committee’s support to get the endorsement.

— Court of Common Pleas: Craig Stedman with 208 votes; Todd Brown with 33 votes.

— County commissioner (two endorsements available): Josh Parsons with 188 votes; Ray D’Agostino with 113 votes; Scott Wiglesworth with 112 votes; Doug Brubaker with 36 votes; Rob Morgan with 17 votes. Greg Sahd and Kyle Thomas withdrew.

— District attorney: Mark Fetterman with 98 votes; Karen Mansfield with 69 votes; Heather Adams with 68 votes.

— Prothonotary: Alex Egner with 122 votes; Andrew Spade with 115 votes.

*From LNP

