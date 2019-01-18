Warwick Area Republican Committee Dinner tonight
Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman, still the leading contender for the county GOP committee’s influential endorsement for judge next month, is the featured speaker at tonight’s Warwick Area Republican Committee dinner.
The dinner typically draws most local GOP elected officials to the General Sutter Inn. Stedman said Thursday he’ll speak about the opioid and heroin crisis, the county’s investment in kids – especially underprivileged children and – more non-political discussion. Look for full coverage in the Jan. 24 Lititz Record Express.
Straw polls*
With nearly all of the 17 Republican Committee of Lancaster County area straw polls completed, Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman is still the leading contender for the committee’s influential endorsement for judge next month.
Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman is still in the strongest position to secure the party’s endorsement to replace Stedman, and county Commissioner Josh Parsons will almost certainly be endorsed for a second term in his role.
The straw polls are informal indicators from the roughly 330 committee members about who they’ll endorse — at their convention Feb. 19 — for the primaries this spring. Those endorsements unlock significant fundraising and organizational support from the committee’s expansive network.
With only two straw polls remaining (in the Manheim Township and Warwick area committees next week), here are the results for the contested races. Candidates must receive two-thirds of the entire committee’s support to get the endorsement.
— Court of Common Pleas: Craig Stedman with 208 votes; Todd Brown with 33 votes.
— County commissioner (two endorsements available): Josh Parsons with 188 votes; Ray D’Agostino with 113 votes; Scott Wiglesworth with 112 votes; Doug Brubaker with 36 votes; Rob Morgan with 17 votes. Greg Sahd and Kyle Thomas withdrew.
— District attorney: Mark Fetterman with 98 votes; Karen Mansfield with 69 votes; Heather Adams with 68 votes.
— Prothonotary: Alex Egner with 122 votes; Andrew Spade with 115 votes.
*From LNP
About by Patrick Burns
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Warwick Area Republican Committee Dinner tonight
Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman, still the leading contender for the...
- Posted January 18, 2019
- 0
-
Smucker meets with Trump, re-introduces shutdown-preventing bill
From Sam Janesch is a political reporter for...
- Posted January 18, 2019
- 0
-
Smucker, GOP Lawmakers, Introduce Bill to Prevent Government Shutdowns
Rep. Lloyd Smucker released this statement Wednesday: WASHINGTON, D.C....
- Posted January 17, 2019
- 0
-
F&M Painting Helps You Meet your 2019 Goals
Happy 2019 from your friends at F&M Painting! When a...
-
Erickson Reaches rare air
Bowls 821 series against CV Whether he’s bowling a...
-
Michael scores 18 to help MC girls beat Garden Spot
Lady Barons then suffer loss to Solanco A troubling trend...
-
Warriors clinch L-L playoff berth with win over Lebanon
Leading by 12 points at the half, Warwick was in...
-
Warwick Area Republican Committee Dinner tonight
Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman, still the leading contender for...
- January 18, 2019
- 0
-
Smucker meets with Trump, re-introduces shutdown-preventing bill
From Sam Janesch is a political reporter...
- January 18, 2019
- 0
-
Smucker, GOP Lawmakers, Introduce Bill to Prevent Government Shutdowns
Rep. Lloyd Smucker released this statement Wednesday: WASHINGTON,...
- January 17, 2019
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Suzanne Hamme says:
-
Lerlene Moss-Walcott says:
-
Cindy (Mask) Klaassen says: