WARC endorses 14 GOP candidates
County Republican Committee to name endorsements Feb. 19
By Patrick Burns
The Warwick Area Republican Committee voted unanimously last week to endorse 14 candidates for various government and school board positions opening in 2020.
Among those receiving unanimous committee support on Feb. 7 were five Warwick School Board candidates, three for Lititz Borough Council, two for Warwick Township Board of Supervisors, and one who is running for supervisor in Elizabeth Township.
Mary Lyn Lavender, WARC chairwoman, said the committee is pleased “that we can offer our voters dedicated and qualified candidates.”
“These community minded residents came before us asking for our endorsement on Feb. 7 for the upcoming municipal and school board races,” she said. “ WARC was both honored and privileged to give these accomplished candidates our unanimous committee support.”
George Sayles, District Leader of the Warwick Democratic Committee, said his party’s endorsed candidates will be announced in the coming weeks.
The GOP has three incumbents running for reelection to a four-year term for Warwick School Board, Nelson Peters, Todd Rucci, and Leslie Penkunas.
Peters, a retired engineer, has served on the board since 2012. Penkunas who has a background in community relations, communications and education, has worked as an Associate Director of Public Relations at Loyola University and as an editor of a regional parenting magazine.
Rucci, currently works with PAP Technologies, is a graduate of Penn State University and a PSU Board Trustee.
Two new school board candidates receiving the committee’s endorsement are Lisa Miller and C. Edward Browne. Incumbent Warwick School Board directors Dr. Timothy Quinn and Scott Schaub are not seeking reelection.
Browne, is a partner with the law firm Nikolaus & Hohenadel located in Lancaster City. He is a Lititz resident whose children attend school in the district D. He is running because he is concerned about the issues that impact our children, school and community.
Lisa Miller, a local real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway for the past 14 years, is the mother of three sons. Two are Warwick graduates and one is still attending. She has been actively involved in the school district for years and served five years on its Education Board Committee.
Three incumbent Lititz Borough Council members looking to be re-elected are Scott Hain, the from the borough’s Ward One; Shane Weaver, council president from Ward Two; and Andy Greiner, Ward Three.
Another new face, Kelly Gutshall, was endorsed for Warwick Township supervisor and will run for the four years remaining of Jeff McSparran’s term.
Warwick supervisors voted to appoint Republican Michael Vigunas to fill the open board seat when McSparran resigned shortly before taking his elected office in January 2018.
Vigunas has elected not to run for the board seat.
Gutshall’s is an environmental professional who operates (with her husband) LandStudies, an ecological restoration design and planning firm. She has 10 years experience on the Warwick Township Planning Commission.
Also running for Warwick Township supervisor is incumbent Herb Flosdorf, who is seeking his third, six-year term on the board.
The WARC committee also unanimously endorsed Elizabeth Township Supervisor Rodney May for a six-year term. May has been actively involved with the community for more than 30 years
The committee also endorsed Cindy Myers for Lititz Tax Collector; Brandon Judy, for a six-year term as Warwick Township auditor; Theresa Diehl for Elizabeth Township auditor; and Loren Miller for Elizabeth Township tax collector.
Loren Miller has an IT and accounting background and is currently the Township Administrator in Elizabeth Township. He was a past Vice President of the Warwick Basketball Parents Club.
Diehl, a past 1st responder with the Warwick Community Ambulance is now retired. She is currently a registered volunteer at Luther Acres.
Myers, a registered nurse, is a 30-plus year Lititz Borough resident, a “proud military wife” and mother of five. Three of her children are currently serving in the military. Both her husband and daughter have served overseas. She and grandmother of two “with three more on the way,” Lavender said.
Members of the Warwick Area Republican will meet with other GOP committee members from throughout the county at the Republican Committee of Lancaster County Endorsement Convention at the Day Farm & Home Center on Tuesday, Feb. 19.
The RCLC will vote on endorsements for several county positions including Lancaster County District Attorney and Court of Common Pleas judge.
Other positions that will be open in 2020 are county commissioner, clerk of courts prothonotary, coroner, register of wills, sheriff, and treasurer.
Two Lititz-area residents among the crowd of candidates are Heather Adams, who’s running for Lancaster County District Attorney and Warwick Supervisor Andy Spade who is seeking the prothonotary position.
Adams, who had finished second in a recent RCLC straw poll, may improve her ranking as the lead vote-getter, Assistant District Attorney Mark D. Fetterman, is embroiled in controversy.
LNP reported last week that a former female prosecutor alleges Fetterman made an unwanted romantic advance in 2008.
Patrick Burns is a news editor of the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at (717) 721-4455.
