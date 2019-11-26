Students and staff embrace Warwick Strong
The first annual Warwick Strong Day kind of went to the dogs on Monday, Nov. 25.
Nobody seemed to mind.
One of the highlights of the day was a KPETS lunch at Warwick High School, with the National Honor Society hosting a thank-you party for KPETS (Keystone Pet Enhanced Therapy) pups and their owners.
About 15 dogs attended the lunch, and enjoyed doggie bags with pet treats and other goodies. Their owners got soup, sandwiches, salad, and chips to thank them for their support last year when the school district faced a difficult time.
Many of the dogs helped to ease the sadness and grief the students, teachers, and administration faced at the time. Fluffy white Sophie, hot dog Rocket, gentle giant Rollo, adorable Muriel, and Calvin and Hobbes were among the pooches who offered their unconditional love, just when the Warwick School District needed it most.
“I love dogs. It was so nice to have the dogs here then, and to see them again today,” said senior Faythe Miller, cuddling cheerful Clutch.
As Warwick School District Superintendent Dr. April Hershey explained, Warwick Strong Day is a way to recognize the strength of the Warwick community, while demonstrating thankfulness for all the support given to the district over the last year.
“I think it’s a lesson for our kids in giving back to the community that supported them,” said Hershey. “It’s all about giving thanks and showing gratitude.”
With an event that was held during Thanksgiving week, the message of thankfulness couldn’t have been more meaningful.
Giving back
Besides hosting the loving pups for lunch, the high school students held a food drive, gathering non-perishable foods and other items for the community food bank. They participated in kindness activities to show support to their fellow students and others.
It wasn’t just the high school. The entire school district participated in various acts of kindness on Monday. Just about everyone, from students to faculty were dressed in Warwick’s red and black colors, many wearing special “Warwick Strong” tee shirts, sweatshirts, and other apparel to show their solidarity.
Warwick Middle School students wrote letters to community members and hosted a community door decorating contest, with different groups of students decorating their classroom doors with Lititz landmarks like Wilbur Chocolate, Lititz Springs Park, Sturgis Pretzels, and Linden Hall.
At John Beck Elementary School, there were thank-you banners for first responders, cheerful sun-catchers, and a sixth-grade Make-A-Wish donation drive. John R. Bonfield Elementary School hosted a school-wide donation drive with proceeds to benefit the new facility dogs via the Paws for Warwick program. They also collected canned goods for the Lititz Community Chest and made cards and treat bags for local first responders.
Kissel Hill Elementary students prepared decorations and party favors for Lancaster County’s local “A Night to Shine” unified prom event to celebrate all people. Third graders at Lititz Elementary School helped out at Moravian Manor’s and St. Paul’s childcare center, while second graders made creative placemats for Thanksgiving community meals.
“The love and support shown to our Warwick family over the last year has been unending and boundless,” said Hershey. “We intend to make this a yearly tradition to celebrate our Warwick Strong community by showing acts of kindness, providing community service, and reciprocating the love to our community.”
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
-
