Sixth at States: Stewart caps Warwick career with PIAA medal
Up until middle school, Ryan Stewart’s athletic pursuits went beyond wrestling.
He also strapped on a helmet and pads during a brief youth football career.
Last week, the Warwick senior heavyweight showed that he might have still been able to do some damage on the gridiron.
Making his second appearance at the PIAA Triple-A State Wrestling Championships Thursday through Saturday, Stewart more than held his own against a pair of Division-One football recruits.
In fact, while advancing into the medal rounds, he knocked off North Allegheny’s 6-fooot-6, 275-pound Derek Devine and LaSalle College High School’s 6-foot-3, 280 pound Garrett Zobel, who have signed to play at the University of Virginia and Villanova University, respectively.
When it was suggested that he had good tackling technique on his takedowns, Stewart replied smiling, “If you want to say that, sure.”
Either way, his technique was certainly a key reason that Stewart advanced to the semi-finals and then notched his first State medal, placing sixth in the 285-pound brackets last Saturday night at Hershey’s Giant Center.
Facing Zobel (32-4) for the second time in two days, Stewart (39-6) dropped a 3-1 OT loss in the fifth/sixth-place consolation match. He came into the tournament ranked 19th in the State.
Afterward, as he stood in the center of a near-empty arena taking everything in, Stewart — who had blood seeping through a bandage on his head from an injury sustained in the first-round — was asked if there was a sense of sadness that his Warrior wrestling days were finished.
“Yeah, a little bit,” he said, “but (getting) the (State) medal, that’s what you work for the first day whenever you start, and then until the last practice, you’re looking for a medal. That’s all you can really hope for. Once you get it, you feel completed.”
In the end, Stewart compiled a resume which included 105 career wins. Next year at this time, he will be competing on the college mats, with Roger Williams University, Pitt-Johnstown and George Mason University all in the mix.
“I’m not even close (to being finished),” he said. “I’m still looking around seeing if anybody else is interested, but I’ve pretty much got my top few.”
Kiski Area’s Isaac Reid (23-0), the eventual HWT champ, isn’t close to being done either, having committed to wrestle at Lock Haven University. In the semi-finals, Reid scored three takedowns on his way to earning a 7-0 decision over Stewart in Saturday morning’s semi-finals.
A short time later, the Warrior senior was back on the mat against another tough customer in West Mifflin senior Gerald Brown (41-3), who snapped a scoreless tie on a third-period escape. When Stewart’s desperation headlock attempt in the final seconds missed, Brown capitalized on a four-point takedown at the buzzer to win 5-0.
That set the stage for his match against Zobel in the fifth/sixth-place bout. The two wrestlers were familiar with each other, with Stewart having prevailed 7-2 in Friday’s quarter-finals.
This time, the Explorers’ grappler was a different wrestler.
“I think the first time, he didn’t really know what I was,” Stewart said. “I was pretty much defensive both times, and he didn’t know that coming into the first match, so he shot a lot more. The second time, he just waited for the perfect openings, which that’s what you’ve got to do any time you face a guy the second time. But (Zobel) game-planned pretty well the second time, I thought.”
With goose eggs still on the scoreboard, Zobel escaped with 1:31 left in the second, and then Stewart answered by breaking off bottom with 1:55 left in the third to tie it, 1-all. From there, each wrestler blocked the other’s attack in regulation, but Zobel’s single-leg takedown with :31 left in the OT session clinched his 3-1 victory.
“He’s a good wrestler. Big boy,” Stewart said. “The first time I faced him, I was able to wear him out a little bit more with that extra minute in the first period, so that helped a lot. But things happen. I still got on the podium. That’s all that matters.”
Zobel wasn’t the only Division-One football recruit that Stewart faced at States. In a preliminary-round match, he was across from Devine (29-10).
After the two grapplers traded escapes in the second and third, Stewart went ahead 2-1 on an escape with :25 left in the first tiebreaker stanza, then rode out Devine in the next 30-second period to clinch the one-point win.
“It was just a matter of being able to drop down on the leg and kinda stall to a certain extent for the final few seconds,” Stewart recalled. “Oh my God, the kid is massive. He wasn’t just massive, he was really strong too, so it was a good combination.”
On Friday, South East Region champ Ryan Cody — a North Penn senior — was waiting in a first-round bout, and again, the match went into extra time. Finally, with just :04 left in the OT period, Stewart got the winning takedown to earn a 3-1 decision.
With the victory, Stewart improved to 3-0 all-time against Cody (37-8).
“It was beautiful, I liked every moment of it,” he said of the winning takedown. “I don’t know what I did, but I won. That’s all that matters.”
Stewart won again in the quarter-finals, this time against Zobel. A takedown at the edge of the mat with :37 left in the first gave him a lead he never lost.
“Any time a heavyweight can score in the first period, it really gets the other guy off his flow and really makes him have to come back in the match, which heavyweights don’t like to do,” Stewart said.
After Zobel halved his deficit with an escape in the second, Stewart scored two more takedowns in the final 40 seconds of the third period to pull away to the 7-2 decision. Going into States, Regional champions Cody and Zobel were ranked fourth and fifth in the State, respectively.
“(Shooting) is the one thing I thought I needed to work on before the season,” Stewart said, “so I really amped that up during practice.”
Unfortunately, the offense didn’t come as easily against Reid in Saturday’s semi-finals.
That was the start of an exhausting day, one which included three matches in a span of 12 or so hours.
All the same, however, it was a fulfilling day.
“I’m sore all over, I’ve got injuries on my head, as you can see,” Stewart said. “It’s been a rough weekend, but you come out here, you wrestle as well as you can, and then hopefully you go home with this medal.”
“It’s so tough to get here,” Warrior coach Ned Bushong said. “Every wrestler’s goal is to get to States, but the road there is really tough. There’s a lot of kids that didn’t make it — and don’t make it — and when you look at the multiple State champs, they have to have everything going for them to stay healthy and injury-free. So many little things can go wrong, so put all that stuff together, and to get here and get to the stand in the final eight … that’s great.”
