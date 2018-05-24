Home   >   News   >   Lititz sinkhole issue unsettled (Video)

By on May 24, 2018

By Patrick Burns

News Editor

 

It was the third in a series of sinkholes and water line breaks since January 2016 — and the second since David Gerhart purchased the property less than six months earlier.

“Clearly there was something catastrophic going on (underground),” Gerhart said.

The previous sinkholes occurred Nov. 29, only two months after the couple purchased the home. Lititz Borough, which acknowledged responsibility for that water main break in the street, immediately closed the 500 block of West Second Avenue, shut off water to homes in the area, set up a traffic detour, then dug up the street, and repaired the break in the street. A borough dump truck, loaded with debris from the repair, collapsed into a sinkhole that suddenly opened in the street. On Jan. 26 2016, the borough repaired a sinkhole in the street after a 19-year-old fell through snow inside a hole while taking trash to the curb…(see the full story in the video)

 

 

 

 

 

 

