A really ‘cool’ birthday party

By on March 16, 2017

A Lititz church pastor surprised his boys with a camping outing  and  unforgettable birthday party courtesy of  Storm Stella

Nicholas Todd had been waiting for Monday since January of 2016.

The Todd family embraced Storm Stella by winter camping during the storm

Finally a storm worthy to enjoy with his wife Kimberly, and two sons, Shepherd, 8 and Basil, 6, who celebrated his birthday  March 14.

After dinner Monday evening, the four took a winter hike and then set up a camping tent to sleep out in nature.

“It’s called winter camping,” Nicholas explained. “We’ve been waiting to try this  with the family since last January.”

That’s when Lititz last saw any real accumulation of snow – actually it was 20-plus inches.

March 14 morning. Basil on left, Shepherd in ski goggles on the right. Basil celebrated his 6th birthday in the “coolest” way.

The family took all necessary safety precautions, even informing Lititz Police Chief Kerry Nye.

Nicholas had all the required winter camping essentials including waterproof North Face single-wall design, flashlights and warm sleeping bags.

“The idea is you set up camp when there’s no snow and you wake up and it’s all around you,” he said.

“We were in the tent and you could hear the snow falling.”

The boys waiting for snow to start Monday night.

 

The family shared photos before and after the Monday (into Tuesday)  snowstorm dropped about 10 inches. It was a treat for Shepherd and Basil who awoke in a tent partially cover with snow from the blowing winds.

 

“They loved it,” said Nicholas, one of the pastors at Lancaster Evangelical Free Church. “I didn’t tell them we were camping until after dinner.”

 

 

 

