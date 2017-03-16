- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
A really ‘cool’ birthday party
A Lititz church pastor surprised his boys with a camping outing and unforgettable birthday party courtesy of Storm Stella
Nicholas Todd had been waiting for Monday since January of 2016.
Finally a storm worthy to enjoy with his wife Kimberly, and two sons, Shepherd, 8 and Basil, 6, who celebrated his birthday March 14.
After dinner Monday evening, the four took a winter hike and then set up a camping tent to sleep out in nature.
“It’s called winter camping,” Nicholas explained. “We’ve been waiting to try this with the family since last January.”
That’s when Lititz last saw any real accumulation of snow – actually it was 20-plus inches.
The family took all necessary safety precautions, even informing Lititz Police Chief Kerry Nye.
Nicholas had all the required winter camping essentials including waterproof North Face single-wall design, flashlights and warm sleeping bags.
“The idea is you set up camp when there’s no snow and you wake up and it’s all around you,” he said.
“We were in the tent and you could hear the snow falling.”
The family shared photos before and after the Monday (into Tuesday) snowstorm dropped about 10 inches. It was a treat for Shepherd and Basil who awoke in a tent partially cover with snow from the blowing winds.
“They loved it,” said Nicholas, one of the pastors at Lancaster Evangelical Free Church. “I didn’t tell them we were camping until after dinner.”
