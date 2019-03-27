Picture ‘pawfect’

You might say that the wedding of Cindy Leonard and Thomas Billet kind of went to the dogs on Saturday.

In a good way.

When Leonard married Billet at Scooter’s Restaurant in Lititz on March 23, the couple decided that instead of gifts, they would ask their guests to make donations to Paws for Warwick through the Warwick Education Foundation. The money raised would go to help purchase, train and care for facility dogs that would be at schools in the Warwick School District.

“Everyone was so generous,” said the new Mrs. Billet, noting that more than $1,000 was raised by her wedding guests.

To top it off, the owners of Scooter’s, Dawn Quinn and Tim Hepler, also made a contribution to the cause. At the end of the wedding ceremony and reception at the restaurant, one of the servers handed Leonard his own donation to Paws for Warwick.

“It was so touching to see how everyone wanted to help Warwick get its dogs,” says Leonard.

She and her new husband had both been married before, and did not need wedding gifts. So, they wanted the “gifts” to be something special.

“After everything that Warwick has been through, I immediately thought of the Paws for Warwick project,” says Leonard, whose daughter Lexi is a Warwick High School graduate.

Lexi Leonard was her mother’s maid of honor for the wedding ceremony and reception for 55 guests at Scooter’s. It was the first-ever wedding at Scooter’s, reported Quinn, who had gotten to know Cindy and Lexi Leonard over the years.

It seems that Scooter’s was the favorite restaurant for the mother and daughter, who rave about the spinach artichoke appetizer dip and the crab soup.

A little more than a year ago, the divorced Lititz mom decided to get out into the dating world through an online dating service for 50-plus people. Billet had also signed up for the dating service. A widower, Billet and Leonard would have their first date at Leonard’s favorite restaurant in March of 2018. Everyone gave her the thumbs up on her date.

The romance bloomed right away, and a year later, the couple tied the knot with Judge Ed Tobin officiating the ceremony at Scooter’s. The bride wore a soft pink lace dress with a headpiece, while the groom wore a dark suit, a pale pink tie and a pink rose on his lapel.

“Everyone was so supportive of giving toward Paws for Warwick. We knew it was the right thing,” says Leonard, who works for Wellspan in the York area, and will be moving there. Leonard admitted that she herself doesn’t have a dog. She’s actually a cat person. As she explains, “I think that all pets, dogs or cats, are a comfort to their owners and just make life better. We were just happy to do what we could to help Warwick.”

