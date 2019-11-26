Home   >   Uncategorized   >   Out of The Past

Out of The Past

By on November 26, 2019

Ten years ago this week, it was decided that Santa would not have a permanent home in Lititz. Many years ago, the big man could be visited in this small house which was situated in front of the Lititz Springs Park.

About Cory Van Brookhoven

