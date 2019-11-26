Out of The Past
Ten years ago this week, it was decided that Santa would not have a permanent home in Lititz. Many years ago, the big man could be visited in this small house which was situated in front of the Lititz Springs Park.
For the full Out Of The Past section, pick up this week’s edition of the Lititz Record Express available at newsstands throughout northeastern Lancaster County!
About Cory Van Brookhoven
Latest News
-
Outfitters Adventure Travel opens in Lititz
Lititz is home to a new gateway to the world...
-
Orchard Road: ‘a more traditional development’
Just north of Lititz, developer Randy Hess’ proposed Orchard Road...
-
Welcome to the ‘Agri-hood’
Buckwalter Farm’s 100-plus acre plan includes 320- housing-unit-concept, 50 percent...
-
Horst Arts hosting grand opening Dec. 7 and 8
Horst Arts recently opened at 52 S. Main Street, Manheim....
-
Students and staff embrace Warwick Strong
The first annual Warwick Strong Day kind of went to...
-
Legacy of love
Fifteen years ago, Lisa Kalinowski’s young nephew was diagnosed with...
-
First taste of snow
Sunday morning ushered in Thanksgiving Week and, much to delight...
-
Outfitters Adventure Travel opens in Lititz
Lititz is home to a new gateway to the...
-
Orchard Road: ‘a more traditional development’
Just north of Lititz, developer Randy Hess’ proposed Orchard...
-
Welcome to the ‘Agri-hood’
Buckwalter Farm’s 100-plus acre plan includes 320- housing-unit-concept, 50...
-
Zoning board approves dog breeding kennel
A very quiet “boo” could be heard when the...
- October 16, 2019
- 9
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Kevin Campbell says:
-
Kathy Bomgardner says:
-
DONALD J PAWLOWSKI says: