No rest for Wiederrecht
Her young life has become a monument to multitasking, her year a testament to toughness.
Yes, Manheim Central graduate Taylor Wiederrecht, a sophomore at Messiah College, flits from field hockey to indoor track to outdoor track, and back again. Yes, she competes in two multi-event disciplines, the pentathlon and the heptathlon, in the winter and spring, respectively — while balancing the rigors of her major, education.
Rest? Highly overrated.
“I have two days between field hockey and track season,” she said cheerfully, “but I love being busy.”
She competed in the pentathlon at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala., this past weekend, finishing 14th among 17 competitors. That left her with mixed feelings, seeing as she established a personal record in the 800-meter run and tied another in the 60-meter high hurdles, but fell short of her expectations in the other three events — the high jump, long jump and shot put.
Two weeks earlier, she won the pentathlon at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships with a league-record 3,311 points, and was as a result named MAC Indoor Field Athlete of the Year.
That she was in position to accomplish any of that is no small surprise. Her field hockey season was cut short when during a practice in early November a teammate’s shot was tipped, catching Wiederrecht in the forehead and leaving her with a gash that required 12 stitches to close, as well as a slight concussion.
Then, while warming up before a track meet in early December at Lehigh, she heard a pop emanating from her left leg, and was left unable to walk, much less run. The initial diagnosis was an Achilles tendon tear, but much to her relief that proved incorrect.
It was then thought to be an injury to another tendon before it was finally determined she was suffering from what she described as a bone inflammation. She wore a walking boot for a month, leaving her unable to train until early January.
“Going from that — to thinking I’m going to have to get surgery and then competing at nationals — was just kind of amazing,” she said.
At the MAC meet, she finished first in four pentathlon events — the high jump (1.643 meters, or nearly 5 feet, 5 inches), the shot put (9.8 meters – i.e., about 32 feet, 2 inches), the long jump (4.95 meters, or about 16 feet, 3 inches) and 800 meters (2:29). She was also second in the high hurdles (a personal record 9.68), as well as the open high jump (1.62 meters, or nearly 5 feet, 4 inches).
In addition, she finished eighth in the long jump (5.12 meters, or over 16 feet, 9 inches).
At nationals she equaled her MAC clocking in the hurdles, while running the 800 in 2:26.99 to achieve a PR. But she is still relatively new to the shot put, “still kind of putting things together,” as she put it, which contributed to her throw of 9.07 meters (just over 29 feet, 9 inches).
She hoped to match her league-meet performance in the high jump, but settled for 1.59 (just over 5 feet, 2 inches).
“It’s not a bad jump by any means,” she said, “but I was just going in, wanting to really jump higher.”
She admitted to being “a little upset,” but was far more disappointed by her showing in the long jump. Normally, she said, she hits the five-meter mark pretty consistently. She settled for 4.49 (about 14 feet, 9 inches).
“It was not a good day for me (in that event),” said Wiederrecht, who finished with 3,123 points.
She was recruited to play field hockey, but wanted to double up, something she said neither of her coaches — Brooke Good in field hockey, and Dale Fogelsanger in track — seem to mind. Wiederrecht has been a reserve on field hockey teams that have reached the Division III championship game her first two years, winning the title in 2016 and falling to Middlebury this past fall.
Fogelsanger was also the one who suggested last year that she give the pentathlon a try, and she has taken to it, after competing in the 400, 800, high jump and hurdles at various points in high school.
As she put it, she enjoys the opportunity “to try so many new things.”
Because she’s all about that. Always has been.
