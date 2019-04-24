New 3-year teachers’ deal

Maximum of 3.1% pay boost per year

The Warwick school board on April 16 made what appeared to be a surprise announcement, declaring it had approved a three-year extension of the district’s existing teacher contract with the Warwick Education Association.

The collective bargaining agreement was originally to run from 2016 to 2020, but now, that four-year contract has been extended for another three years, it runs through the 2022-23 school year.

Warwick officials say there’s nothing unique about getting a new deal inked early and that both sides benefited through early negotiations.

“The previous district contract was scheduled to end June 30, 2020, leaving one year on the contract, requiring parties to start negotiating by January 2020 at the latest,” Warwick Superintendent April Hershey said in a statement to the Lititz Record.

Under the agreement, full-time teacher salaries would range from $53,875 to $89,707, depending on experience and level of education, in 2019-20. By 2022-23, that range expands slightly to $57,302 to $93,396.

The previous contract negotiations covered the entire contract document, and almost every part of the contract was discussed.

“It is fairly common for districts to engage in early bird negotiations following that scenario,” the statement noted. “ Early bird negotiations cover fewer contract items (salary, benefits, time, etc.), and both the district and the Warwick Education Association were in agreement toward seeking that approach.”

An annual “special leave” day is also included in the contract. Teachers can use that in the case of a unique situation such as a family emergency or a court appearance.

The school district will reimburse employees up to $6,500 per year in tuition, in addition to offering the typical insurance benefits – health, dental, vision and life.

Salary increases will be a maximum of 3.1 percent in each of the three years of the contract, as it doesn’t end up costing the district that much because the district realizes attritional savings from retirements each of those years.

This salary increase falls closely in line with every other recent district settlement across Lancaster County.

“The main benefits to the district are an increase in contracted time required of teachers of 10 additional minutes per day, as well as the flexibility to start before Labor Day on the years where Labor Day falls on September 5, 6, or 7,” Hershey’s statement stated. “This three-year contract extension also helps the district from the planning side leading up to the implementation of the feasibility study and building renovations in 2022-23 with fewer unknowns in budgeting.”

The Warwick School Board is also about to ratify its new 2019-2020 budget. It approved a proposed $75.27 million budget at the April 16 school board meeting that calls for no increase in taxes for Warwick area taxpayers.

Under the spending plan, the millage rate would remain at 16.37.

Patrick Burns is a news editor for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 717-721-4455