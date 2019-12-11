Manheim marks the Christmas season with weekend of activities
Holiday cheer was evident throughout the Manheim area this past weekend.
Festivities kicked off with a program at Manheim Community Library Dec. 6 and included festively dressed Santas running (and walking) through the streets, activities at the historic Manheim railroad station complex, a tour of properties decked out in their holiday finery, and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting.
The Manheim library’s “Cookies, Crafts & Cocoa” drew about 150 children and parents/grandparents. This year the event was based on Jacqueline Briggs Martin’s “Snowflake Bentley.”
This Caldecott winner is a children’s book that tells the story of the real life photographer Wilson Bentley, who developed the equipment and techniques to photograph snowflakes.
The library’s event featured a variety of snowflake-themed activities including creating a paper snowflake, a make-and-take snowflake ornament that kids could hang on their tree at home (using
Lego-type blocks to create a snowflake), and creating an edible snowflake using marshmallows and pretzels.
It even incorporated a bit of STEM (science technology engineering, and math) — snowflakes are ice crystals, and kids had an opportunity to examine crystals using magnifiers.
The height of the lower level community room where the event was held is 120-inches or 10-feet &tstr; that’s the average annual amount of snow in Snowflake Bentley’s hometown of Jericho, Vt.
Saturday, Dec. 7 began with the 5th annual Santa Run and Walk 5K hosted by the Manheim Lions. Awards for top finishers were festive hand-blown glass snowmen crafted by the artisans at Stiegel Glassworks 1976.
A number of the Santa-garbed participants could be found after the race enjoying Breakfast with Santa at St. Paul’s UCC or at the Friends of the Manheim Community Library’s Holiday Crossings event in the Manheim railroad station.
A representative of St. Paul’s UCC, which is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year, estimated that nearly 250 adults and children visited the church during this event.
They were welcomed by a smiling “elf”, and after enjoying breakfast, children could enjoy a visit with Santa. Members of Manheim Central High School’s Interact Club helped serve breakfast.
There was also a surprise in store — a school supply and winter wear giveaway. Akira Owens, a church volunteer, said this is the third year for the giveaway. The winter wear-hats, scarves, gloves and mittens, were hand knitted and crocheted mostly by the church’s women’s fellowship.
“It’s a way for our members to give back to the community,” she said.
Holiday Crossings was held both Saturday and Sunday. Visitors to the Manheim railroad station complex could do a bit of shopping, browse the holiday-themed book sale, sample some tasty treats at the pop-up cafe, and enjoy a visit with Santa. There was also caroling with the Trust Trio.
New this year was a silent auction that featured some special items including a limited edition Baron Stiegel print by Fred Swarr.
Stacey Gibble-Barrick, president of the Friends of the Manheim Community Library said the group has 230 members and is hoping to reach 250 members by the end of the year.
Model railroad layouts are part of the holiday magic for both young and old, and Christmas in Manheim had that, too. The Manheim Historical Society’s Stiegel Valley Model Railroad was also open for visitors to enjoy. It will also be open during the Christmas Folk Art Show at the railroad station from 3 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14.
Glassblowing was also part of the mix of activities at the railroad complex. Visitors had an opportunity to see the artisans at Stiegel Glassworks create hand-blown glassware and perhaps pick up a holiday gift or two.
The glass studio will also be open for demonstrations and sales during the Christmas Folk Art Show.
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.
About Rochelle A. Shenk
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Out of the Past
Seen here is a 1940s view of Keath Planing Mill,...
-
Warwick starts 2-0, claims Nothing But Net Tip-Off title
The Warwick boys didn’t waste any time getting a couple...
-
It ‘deep-ends’ New Lititz Springs Pool construction underway
After 57 seasons of enjoyment, Lititz Springs Pool faced an...
-
Supervisors discuss Lititz recCenter funding
Agree to meet with club officials for clarification on the...
-
Manheim marks the Christmas season with weekend of activities
Holiday cheer was evident throughout the Manheim area this past...
-
Riptide Car Wash opens in Lititz
Riptide Car Wash opened its doors Nov. 25 at 1056...
-
Supervisors tweak 2020 proposed budget
The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors approved revisions to the...
-
Out of the Past
Seen here is a 1940s view of Keath Planing...
-
Warwick starts 2-0, claims Nothing But Net Tip-Off title
The Warwick boys didn’t waste any time getting a...
-
It ‘deep-ends’ New Lititz Springs Pool construction underway
After 57 seasons of enjoyment, Lititz Springs Pool faced...
-
Zoning board approves dog breeding kennel
A very quiet “boo” could be heard when the...
- October 16, 2019
- 9
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Learn the history of Pensupreme dairy
By popular demand, the Lititz Historical Foundation will...
- January 6, 2016
- 6
-
-
Shaun King says:
-
Allen Kreider says: