Home   >   Uncategorized   >   Manheim marks the Christmas season with weekend of activities

Manheim marks the Christmas season with weekend of activities

By on December 11, 2019

Holiday cheer was evident throughout the Manheim area this past weekend.

Festivities kicked off with a program at Manheim Community Library Dec. 6 and included festively dressed Santas running (and walking) through the streets, activities at the historic Manheim railroad station complex, a tour of properties decked out in their holiday finery, and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

The Manheim library’s “Cookies, Crafts & Cocoa” drew about 150 children and parents/grandparents. This year the event was based on Jacqueline Briggs Martin’s “Snowflake Bentley.”

This Caldecott winner is a children’s book that tells the story of the real life photographer Wilson Bentley, who developed the equipment and techniques to photograph snowflakes.

The library’s event featured a variety of snowflake-themed activities including creating a paper snowflake, a make-and-take snowflake ornament that kids could hang on their tree at home (using

Lego-type blocks to create a snowflake), and creating an edible snowflake using marshmallows and pretzels.

It even incorporated a bit of STEM (science technology engineering, and math) — snowflakes are ice crystals, and kids had an opportunity to examine crystals using magnifiers.

The height of the lower level community room where the event was held is 120-inches or 10-feet &tstr; that’s the average annual amount of snow in Snowflake Bentley’s hometown of Jericho, Vt.

Saturday, Dec. 7 began with the 5th annual Santa Run and Walk 5K hosted by the Manheim Lions. Awards for top finishers were festive hand-blown glass snowmen crafted by the artisans at Stiegel Glassworks 1976.

Maren Heisey visits Santa during Breakfast with Santa. Photos by Rochelle A. Shenk

A number of the Santa-garbed participants could be found after the race enjoying Breakfast with Santa at St. Paul’s UCC or at the Friends of the Manheim Community Library’s Holiday Crossings event in the Manheim railroad station.

A representative of St. Paul’s UCC, which is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year, estimated that nearly 250 adults and children visited the church during this event.

They were welcomed by a smiling “elf”, and after enjoying breakfast, children could enjoy a visit with Santa. Members of Manheim Central High School’s Interact Club helped serve breakfast.

There was also a surprise in store — a school supply and winter wear giveaway. Akira Owens, a church volunteer, said this is the third year for the giveaway. The winter wear-hats, scarves, gloves and mittens, were hand knitted and crocheted mostly by the church’s women’s fellowship.

“It’s a way for our members to give back to the community,” she said.

Holiday Crossings was held both Saturday and Sunday. Visitors to the Manheim railroad station complex could do a bit of shopping, browse the holiday-themed book sale, sample some tasty treats at the pop-up cafe, and enjoy a visit with Santa. There was also caroling with the Trust Trio.

New this year was a silent auction that featured some special items including a limited edition Baron Stiegel print by Fred Swarr.

Some of the holiday-themed items crafted by the glassblowers at Stiegel Glassworks.

Stacey Gibble-Barrick, president of the Friends of the Manheim Community Library said the group has 230 members and is hoping to reach 250 members by the end of the year.

Model railroad layouts are part of the holiday magic for both young and old, and Christmas in Manheim had that, too. The Manheim Historical Society’s Stiegel Valley Model Railroad was also open for visitors to enjoy. It will also be open during the Christmas Folk Art Show at the railroad station from 3 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14.

Glassblowing was also part of the mix of activities at the railroad complex. Visitors had an opportunity to see the artisans at Stiegel Glassworks create hand-blown glassware and perhaps pick up a holiday gift or two.

The glass studio will also be open for demonstrations and sales during the Christmas Folk Art Show.

Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *