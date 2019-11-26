Legacy of love
Fifteen years ago, Lisa Kalinowski’s young nephew was diagnosed with cancer.
That put Kalinowski in a unique position to help Evan and other children to realize some of their special dreams. As artistic director and founder of Lititz Academy of Dance, “Miss Lisa” decided to dedicate the academy’s annual holiday show to the Make-A-Wish Foundation so that children like her nephew would be able to have their wishes granted.
“Evan is 24 now, and doing great. But it was so hard for the family when he was a toddler. Fortunately, he went into remission,” recalls Kalinowski. “This is a way to help raise funds for Make-A-Wish.”
Zoe Ike is a senior who has been dancing at Lititz Academy of Dance for six years. She will be performing in the 15th annual “A Season for Wishes” holiday dance extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., at Manheim Township High School for the sixth time.
She knows a little about what it’s like for a child to face a life-threatening illness. A family friend was a young teen when she had her wish granted to visit London and see the sights. A young boy in her neighborhood has also been a Make-A-Wish child, having the chance to watch a world soccer game in Spain.
“I know it means a lot to these children, and we’re happy to help,” says Ike.
Seniors Rachel Keenan, Amelia Risser, and Anneliese Smith have all been dancing at Lititz Academy of Dance since they were very young. Now, they help out with the fund-raising Kids Night Out that raises extra funds, along with a raffle of donated items that range from American Girl dolls to Smart TVs to spa certificates.
“I have met some of the children that we sponsor and it means a lot to me to be able to give back through dance,” says Risser. “The kids need it.”
Last year, the Make-A-Wish child was Zendaya Jackson, who had her wish granted to go to Disney World, thanks to fundraising by Lititz Academy of Dance CoJoMotion dancers. She was a special guest and appeared on stage at the show.
Even the youngest dancers, like 7-year-old Violet McGovern, understand how much it means to children to have their wishes granted.
“I think it makes them feel special,” she says.
Kalinowski agrees. Not only does she want her dancers to work hard to realize their dancing potential, but she wants them to have fun, bring joy, and give back to the community.
“It’s one of my greatest joys to see the genuine happiness that dancers bring to others,” says Kalinowski. “It is beautiful to see how these families work together. When I think of all the dancers and families who have contributed to “A Season of Wishes” over these past 15 years, it really is a legacy of love.”
That legacy of love will feature a variety of performances from the Lititz Academy of Dance CoJoMotion dancers, with tap, jazz, modern, ballet, and even exciting Rockette-style kick-lines. The lively dance will be set to holiday favorites like “We Need a Little Christmas.” Local singers will also perform seasonal music, with families impacted by Make-A-Wish sharing touching stories of their experiences.
The holiday dance extravaganza will benefit Make-A-Wish of Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley. The show will be supplemented by the raffle, a poinsettia sale, and a baked goods sale. Santa will there to visit with attendees and take photos before the show at 5 p.m.
In the past 14 years “Season for Wishes” has raised more than $330,000 though the show and fundraising. That’s a lot of wishes for kids who really need them.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Lititz Record Express.
About Laura Knowles
