John C. ‘Buzz’ Fisher Jr., Kitchen designer, entrepreneur, quick-witted punster, beloved by his family
John C. “Buzz” Fisher Jr., of Stevens, passed away Sept. 17, 2018 at Hospice Community Care, Mount Joy, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Lebanon on July 29, 1938 to the late John and Mary Fisher. He was married 49 years to Becky Smith Fisher of Lititz. He was one of five siblings: Kay Zaleski, David (deceased), Lynn Edkin, and Kyle.
Known as a punster with quick wit, he enjoyed family and life. A true and loyal son, husband, brother, father, and grandy, he was always there during the good times and the bad. Professionally, he was an entrepreneur and kitchen designer. His presence will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his three children: John, husband of Judie of Nashua, N.H.; Kristin and Rick Lindsey of Derry, N.H.; and Michael; and five grandchildren: Abby, Casey, Kyle, Peyton, and Ben.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at the New Apostolic Church, 2425 Spring Valley Road, Lancaster. Family will receive guests starting at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA.
Arrangements by Auer Cremation Services, Harrisburg. Condolences may be shared at auercremationservices.com.
-
