It ‘deep-ends’ New Lititz Springs Pool construction underway

By on December 11, 2019

After 57 seasons of enjoyment, Lititz Springs Pool faced an uncertain future.

Original mechanical and filtration systems were aging beyond repair and a decision was made in 2018 to ensure that families, youth, and community members of all ages would have an outdoor summer recreation facility for decades more into the future.

Photos courtesy of the 717 Drone Guys.

 

The project to revitalize the pool complex is underway in a cooperative project by Lititz Borough and Lititz recCenter.

As 2019 comes to a close, a new lifetime in a new decade is ahead for the iconic gathering place.

Progress is on target and will continue through winter and into spring 2020 as the new Lititz recSprings Pool takes shape.

