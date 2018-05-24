Historic Lititz flagpole retrieval set for THIS FRIDAY, May 25
Historic Lititz flagpole retrieval set for THIS FRIDAY, May 25
Flagpole will mark future site of Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County
A century-old flagpole that stood at Lititz Elementary School for most of those years will be retrieved, refurbished and later installed in the newly planned Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County, located in Warwick Township.The 50 feet-long flagpole is set to be retrieved on Friday, May 25 at 11:00 am, at 339 Pierson Road, Lititz.
It has been stored outdoors in the elements at the nearby farm of Wayne Siegrist where it was placed after the Lititz Elementary School was demolished in 2004. Siegrist has donated it and a plot of land on which the Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County will be developed.
This Friday, GSM Industrial has volunteered to retrieve the flagpole, now vine-covered and deteriorating. The 1000-pound pole will be taken out with heavy equipment and a long truck and transported back to the GSM Industrial facility in Lancaster. There it will be refurbished to its original splendor and later installed at the new Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County, to be constructed near the Lititz Library in Warwick Township.
Spokesmen are available to you before or at the site where the pole is retrieved. David Kramer has led the effort to build the Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County, and have been rallying the general public’s support. Reed Gooding, president of GSM Industrial, will also be at the site for Operation Flagpole.
About by Patrick Burns
Related Posts
One Comment
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Latest News
-
Historic Lititz flagpole retrieval set for THIS FRIDAY, May 25
Historic Lititz flagpole retrieval set for THIS FRIDAY, May 25...
- Posted May 24, 2018
- 1
-
Lititz sinkhole issue unsettled (Video)
By Patrick Burns News Editor It was the third...
- Posted May 24, 2018
- 0
-
Baron boys advance to District semi-finals
For the third time this season, Section Two boys’...
- Posted May 24, 2018
- 0
-
Falcons hold off Warwick in District quarterfinals
There was no hesitation, no pause to reflect. David Machamer...
-
MC sends three to State Track
Ryan Carter found himself in a good spot heading into...
- Golden Girls!
-
John A. Zern & Sons celebrates 70th anniversary
Zern’s Beverages will host a 70th anniversary celebration for...
-
Historic Lititz flagpole retrieval set for THIS FRIDAY, May 25
Historic Lititz flagpole retrieval set for THIS FRIDAY, May...
- May 24, 2018
- 1
-
Lititz sinkhole issue unsettled (Video)
By Patrick Burns News Editor It was the...
- May 24, 2018
- 0
-
Baron boys advance to District semi-finals
For the third time this season, Section Two...
- May 24, 2018
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Sonya says:
-
-
Sonya
May 24, 2018 at 8:44 pm
That’s so cool!