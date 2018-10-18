Home   >   Uncategorized   >   Hail to the queen!

By on October 18, 2018

Abbey Finkill was crowned 2018 Homecoming Queen on Friday night during half-time. She was escorted by her father, Robert Finkill. (Photo by Cathy Chapis)

Senior Abbey Finkill was crowned Homecoming Queen during half-time of the the Warwick Warriors football match vs. the Wilson Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 12 at Grosh Stadium.

Abbey was escorted by her father, Rob Finkill, and she is the daughter of Rob and Robin Finkill. She is the senior class vice president and the co-vice president of Aevidum. She is in Link Crew, Unite, National Honors Society, and Science National Honors Society. Abbey also plays soccer and basketball for Warwick. In the future, she plans on attending college to major in physical therapy.

The 2018 Warwick High School Homecoming Court included (front row, left to right) Amelia Brown, Trinity Bitting-Ellis, Ella Brechbill, Jocelyn Brechbill, Abbi Knouse, Abbey Finkill, Emily Macnair, Sydney Herritt, Elizabeth VanScoten, Rachall Adams, Grace Longenderfer, and Lauren Pyle. Nearly all of them were escorted by their fathers. (Photo by Cathy Chapis)

Spirit Week at the high school led up to Friday night’s Homecoming game.

“Each day there was a themed dress up like wacky Wednesday, jersey day, USA day, and Neon day,” reported Jackie Yanchocik, district public relations coordinator. “On Friday before the game there was a tailgate hosted by the link crew where students could pay $5 for a Moe’s burrito and a t-shirt to wear to the game. Students could play games and socialize. There was the Student vs. Staff basketball game at the pep rally &tstr; students won by two points.”

National Art Honor Society provided all the decorations for Saturday night’s Homecoming dance and painted murals throughout the week. The theme of the dance was “Glowcoming.”

Senior Trysten George was named “Spirit King” during a pep rally on Friday at the high school. He was elected by his classmates. (Photo provided by WHS)

“Glowcoming” was the theme of this year’s Homecoming dance. Even the staff and administration had their faces painted with neon colors. Students wore neon colors in the stands at the game as well. Shown in the foreground are friends (left to right) Austin Barto, Marco Randazzo, and Chad Meeder. (Image submitted by WHS)

Robbie Heckman leads a chant for the student body at the Warwick pep rally Friday. (WHS image)

