Hail to the queen!
Senior Abbey Finkill was crowned Homecoming Queen during half-time of the the Warwick Warriors football match vs. the Wilson Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 12 at Grosh Stadium.
Abbey was escorted by her father, Rob Finkill, and she is the daughter of Rob and Robin Finkill. She is the senior class vice president and the co-vice president of Aevidum. She is in Link Crew, Unite, National Honors Society, and Science National Honors Society. Abbey also plays soccer and basketball for Warwick. In the future, she plans on attending college to major in physical therapy.
Spirit Week at the high school led up to Friday night’s Homecoming game.
“Each day there was a themed dress up like wacky Wednesday, jersey day, USA day, and Neon day,” reported Jackie Yanchocik, district public relations coordinator. “On Friday before the game there was a tailgate hosted by the link crew where students could pay $5 for a Moe’s burrito and a t-shirt to wear to the game. Students could play games and socialize. There was the Student vs. Staff basketball game at the pep rally &tstr; students won by two points.”
National Art Honor Society provided all the decorations for Saturday night’s Homecoming dance and painted murals throughout the week. The theme of the dance was “Glowcoming.”
About Melissa Hunnefield
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Hail to the queen!
Senior Abbey Finkill was crowned Homecoming Queen during half-time of...
- Posted October 18, 2018
- 0
-
The Penguin Hotel Gets Dressed Up for Halloween
All decorated for fall, the Penguin Hotel is the fun...
-
Kimberly Mannon Is Your Trusted Gateway Realtor
Whether you are buying or selling property, the name you...
-
Behn’s two goals boost Warwick in L-L quarters
Sophomore Emily Behn is a weapon for Warwick’s field hockey...
-
Warwick boys claim L-L title
Before Tuesday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys’ cross country meet at Ephrata...
-
Supersophomore
McCracken throws for L-L record 530 yards in Warwick’s big...
-
Joshua David Conklin, 5, playful and happy, loved Mickey Mouse and playing patty-cake
Joshua David Conklin, 5, of Brickerville, passed away peacefully, with...
-
Hail to the queen!
Senior Abbey Finkill was crowned Homecoming Queen during half-time...
- October 18, 2018
- 0
-
The Penguin Hotel Gets Dressed Up for Halloween
All decorated for fall, the Penguin Hotel is the...
- October 17, 2018
- 0
-
Kimberly Mannon Is Your Trusted Gateway Realtor
Whether you are buying or selling property, the name...
- October 17, 2018
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Deb Abshire says:
-
Amanda says:
-
Andrea Brendict says: