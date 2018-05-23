Home   >   Uncategorized   >   Golden Girls!

Golden Girls!

By on May 23, 2018

     After winning their first District Three Triple-A team title since 2002, members of the Warwick girls’ track and field team celebrate with the championship trophy last Saturday at Shippensburg University. Shown
are (front row, left to right) Emily Williamson, Kate Dickow, Deirdre White and Caitlyn Wagner; (back, l-r) Lily Palacio-Lewis, Juliette Delmotte, Leah Graybill, Abby Vance, Cassidy Kline, Meghan Quinn, and Jaylyn
Wagner.

