Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch of shell. The Lititz July 4th fireworks show uses shells up to six inches requiring 420 feet of clearance from an active roadway, an occupied building or any person. Because of the proximity to the Johnson & Johnson plant at 400 W. Lincoln Ave., due to the plant’s highly flammable towers, the safety zone doubles in that area to 140 feet of clearance per inch of a fireworks shell.
July 4 fireworks will be back in 2018 at Lititz Springs Park.
The news reverses a June 1 announcement by the Lititz Springs Park Board of Trustees that fireworks at the park would discontinue in 2017 due to a redevelopment project of the former Wilbur Chocolate building site which includes the fireworks launching areas and a pair of Little League fields.
“The fireworks have been saved, they will be at the park in an almost identical show to what people are accustomed to now,” Tim Reedy, July 4th Celebration Chairman, said Tuesday.
A committee would be tasked to look to find alternate fireworks sites beginning in 2019, following a meeting Tuesday morning in Lititz with five principals involved in the fireworks display, Reedy said.
Among those who met Tuesday with Reedy were Jeff Rinehimer, Lititz Springs Park President; Michael O’Brien, Oak Tree Group President; Chris Hopkins, Celebrations Fireworks; and Ron Oettel, Lititz Fire Chief.
“Obviously it’s wonderful we’re at a point where we understand what’s likely to happen with the old Wilbur property – nobody wants to see that building fall into blight,” Oettel said. “And with positive change there will be consequences. Obviously two of those things that come to mind immediately are the baseball fields and fireworks. If there were ever a ‘having-our-cake and-eating-it-too’ scenario this is it.”
O’Brien said Oak Tree would alter building plans to accommodate fireworks for another year but the two Little League fields are a vital part to the initial construction. All of this is assuming that Cargill continues to close and settle on the deal with Oak Tree, which has a purchase agreement in place on the 11-plus acre site.
Lititz began July 4 fireworks in 1846 near the Wilbur property, 47 N. Broad St., which operated as a chocolate factory from 1899 until 2016.
Oak Tree announced its proposal May 25 to build upscale, loft-style apartments, a 70-room boutique hotel, a pair of condominium-style structures offering 55-plus living, a sit-down bistro and small retail shops. Preliminary plans for the remaining land show a promenade connection to Lititz Spring Park and two new buildings offering luxury garden apartments.
Reedy said the group is happy with the added time to find a new site. Some suggestions tossed around among officials and the community have included somewhere on Warwick Township or Warwick School District properties. However, the school district has said the use of its property is not feasible.
In the meantime, Reedy said, “I am happy to report that there will be a fireworks display in the park in 2018 as part of the 201st July 4th celebration. And most importantly, the launch site and viewing area will remain the same.”
Considering all fire and public safety codes, the existing fireworks show at the park cannot continue in its present state after 2018, said Hopkins, who produces the fireworks show in Lititz for Celebration Fireworks.
He said there’s a misconception &tstr; even shared by Oak Tree &tstr; that fireworks could continue by launching off the new development’s rooftops into the park.
“Oak Tree was thinking about (the fireworks) from the very beginning,” he said. “They knew the issue was going to arise and said ‘OK this is a problem for the town, how can we be a solution for that?’
Oak Tree planned to shoot the aerial fireworks from the parking lots (which will replace the current baseball fields) and “believed everything would be fine,” he said.
“But that arrangement presents a whole lot of difficulty with code requirements,” Hopkins said. “Those codes require clearances and closing of busy roads, removing people from the planned structures they’re building, and safety requirements of the crowd.”
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch of shell. The Lititz fireworks show uses shells up to six inches requiring 420 feet of clearance “from an active roadway, an occupied building or any person,” he said.
Adding difficulty to the safety code is Oak Tree’s plan to build four story buildings, he said. That would likely mean debris and sparks from the detonated shells would land on the new development’s rooftops, Hopkins said.
“Oak Tree’s plan wasn’t practical but I understand their appreciation for the July 4th fireworks tradition here,” he said.
Another problem is the launching area near the Norfolk Southern train tracks that Hopkins refers to as the “lower field.”
“We place a lot of material in that area,” he said. “We go as wide as we can and that’s important for these types of shows.”
Because of the proximity to the Johnson & Johnson plant at 400 W. Lincoln Ave., due to the plant’s highly flammable towers, the safety zone doubles in that area to 140 feet of clearance per inch of a fireworks shell.
Patrick Burns is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.
