Fireworks will not end at Lititz Springs Park
Reedy will be back in 2018
Editor, Record Express,
I want to publicly thank the 15,200 men, women, and children who came to the Lititz Springs Park to celebrate its 200th July 4th celebration. You came together, united as one family, to not only celebrate the nation’s birth, but to most importantly raise money for our beloved Lititz Springs Park.
As I posted on the park’s Facebook page last week, I will be returning as chairman in 2018 after accepting an invitation to return as chairman from both the Lititz Springs Park Board as well as our trusted fireworks vendor, Celebrations Fireworks.
Since the Cargill property planned development was announced, many in our community have questioned if, in fact, the annual fireworks display as well as the July 4th celebration will be continuing. As long as I am able to serve as the July 4th chairman, I can unequivocally state that the July 4th celebration and the fireworks will not end, development or no development. The candle display will not end. The Queen of the Candles pageant will not end. Lititz cannot end 200 years of celebrating the 4th of July just because of a planned development.
For several months, I have been doing my due diligence in order to find solutions so that we can keep the same fireworks display we witnessed last week as part of the July 4th celebration. I have a plan going forward and I am asking everyone to let me execute it. In fact, I believe that we can make the fireworks display even bigger and better than what we witnessed last week.
At a later date, I will be asking the public for its assistance in this plan. I have a very strong special fireworks committee made up of many business and community leaders who are committed to coming up with a viable solution that benefits the park, the Lititz community, and the July 4th celebration.
Next year is the 175th candle display in the park. Needless to say, there will be a huge focus on the candles in 2018. It goes without saying that the annual July 4th celebration at the park is one of America’s hidden gems, and I am committed to keeping it that way.
Have a blessed and safe summer.
Tim Reedy
Chairman
Lititz Springs Park July 4th Committee
