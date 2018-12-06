Home   >   Uncategorized   >   DA files murder charges against Slaymaker-Walker

DA files murder charges against Slaymaker-Walker

By on December 6, 2018

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman held a press conference this morning to announce multiple  charges, including 3rd-degree murder,  against Debra Slaymaker-Walker after the car she was driving Oct. 26 crashed into several vehicles at Warwick High School, ultimately killing two students.

Stedman on “appropriate” 3rd-Degree Murder charges against  Slaymaker-Walker:

  • A pattern of “purposeful” and “sustained reckless driving.”
  • Driver reached speed of 73- 77 mph.
  • “Threaded small needle” to evade police.
  • “Not consistent with a medical episode.”

Jack R. Nicholson. 16, and Megan Keeney, 17, died as a result of the crash. A third student, 17-year-old Rylan Beebe, was seriously injured.

According to police, a car driven by Slaymaker-Walker triggered the eight-car pile-up after driving erratically. The district attorney’s office released her name four days after the crash, saying at that time they had been unable to interview her because she was hospitalized in serious condition and “unresponsive.”

The DA deferred Slamaker-Walker’s preliminary hearing because she  remains hospitalized and unable to walk. She has no memory of the event and Stedman said “we may never fully know” what happened.  

Stedman, who said prosecutors are required to be “a voice for victims,” clarified that  3rd-degree murder is not based on intent but on extreme malice.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *