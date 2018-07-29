‘Covering’ the Lititz sinkhole
Sinkhole Commentary BY Patrick Burns
I’ve covered dozens of newspaper beats dating back to the 1990s.
The most memorable — besides Darby Borough, where I once phoned in my council meeting story from Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital after a brawl among council members turned bloody — was covering Interboro School District for the Delco Times.
To this day, I cannot say there was a better beat for a reporter cutting his or her teeth. The Interboro board was evenly divided and had heated discussions (battles actually but no punches) that provided great copy.
After years of experience covering schools and municipalities, I’ve learned it was not an ordinary school board at all. In fact, on July 21, 1999, the district successfully lobbied the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to impose a special 6 percent school tax on revenues collected by Philadelphia Airport parking lots within the boundaries of the Interboro School District.
Talk about cha-ching!
Another great memory was my initial introduction to Interboro’s superintendent, an evenhanded guy who cautioned: “Pat, there’s going to be ‘good news days’ and ‘bad news days’…that’s just the reality of things.”
I am reminded of that advice from time to time when unavoidable and unusual bad news arises — as it has in the case of the Lititz sinkhole issue.
A sinkhole is often described as a depression or hole in the ground caused by some form of collapse of the surface layer.
Such is what occurred on the 500 block of West Second Avenue at least three times since January 2016.
The Bad News: Public backlash — over the road closure since March and an inability to get beyond a temporary repair of the sinkhole — suggested a ‘collapse’ by Lititz officials who admittedly found themselves in a ‘hole’ due to a possible legal dispute with homeowners David and Amy Gerhart whose property was severely damaged by said sinkholes.
Melvin Hess, attorney for the Gerharts, has hinted but has not filed litigation to force the borough to take financial responsibility for all of the sinkhole damages — not just the damaged roadway.
The Good News: Hess, on behalf of the Gerharts, has agreed to the borough’s offer to meet “halfway” (my word) in repairing and reopening the road. While the borough’s plan does not deliberately aim to repair the Gerhart’s property at 530 W. Second Ave., the method of injecting pressurized grout into the street sinkhole will likely flow into voids under the Gerhart property.
Click here to see a video of the sinkhole problem
The Bad News: Threat of possible litigation caused Lititz Borough officials to avoid public discussion.
The Good News: Some borough officials agreed to meet privately with concerned Moravian Manor residents.
The Bad News: Borough officials canceled the meeting just hours before start time at Moravian Manor on June 26.
The Good News: Sue Barry, Lititz Borough manager, noted that council president, Shane Weaver, and vice president, Scott Hain, as a courtesy, agreed to meet informally with residents of Moravian Manor “to hear their concerns” on July 2.
The Bad News: Borough officials did not extend a similar courtesy to The Lititz Record Express and its readers.
The Good News: Moravian Manor residents say they’re happy to learn the borough has a plan to have the 500 block of West Second Avenue open within a month.
The Bad/Good News: Its our job as watchdog to ensure/keep tabs on Lititz Borough Council’s transparency and require elected officials to deliberate and take official action on agency business in an open and public meeting.
Having covered a similar situation in Ephrata last year, it’s clear (to me) that residential sinkholes will continue to create nuanced challenges for both local leaders and local media charged to dig for legally sensitive information.
The Good News: There were no minutes taken at the informal meeting with Moravian Manor and “there was not a quorum of council present at the meeting,” Lititz officials noted.
More Good News: Ratification and public acknowledgment of official actions taken by borough officials to pay and direct its contractor to repair West Second Avenue is on the agenda of the July 31 borough council meeting.
Discussion is also expected on details how the council president and vice president authorized solicitor Michael W. Davis to send the July 11 letter to the Gerhart’s attorney detailing the borough’s position regarding the emergency street repair.
Patrick Burns is news editor for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at (717) 721-4455.
About Patrick Burns
Latest News
-
‘Covering’ the Lititz sinkhole
Sinkhole Commentary BY Patrick Burns I’ve covered dozens of newspaper...
- Posted July 29, 2018
- 0
-
Cool Off and Refresh at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
On these steamy summer days, you’ll want to refresh yourself...
-
Ali Witman Consignment: There’s Still Plenty of Summer Left
Whether you are looking for summery sundresses or fun-in-the-sun accessories,...
-
Bednar Financial Group: Serving Your Financial and Insurance Needs
A Lititz tradition, the Bednar name has been known for...
-
Coomer finds great fit at Delaware
Nick Coomer learned something about his tastes as he took...
-
Manheim Lions reach LNP championship game
Finals postponed to Wednesday The baseball post-season for the Manheim...
-
Lititz Summer Showcase set for this weekend
Final preparations are ongoing for the 13th annual Lititz Summer...
-
‘Covering’ the Lititz sinkhole
Sinkhole Commentary BY Patrick Burns I’ve covered dozens of...
- July 29, 2018
- 0
-
Cool Off and Refresh at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
On these steamy summer days, you’ll want to refresh...
- July 26, 2018
- 0
-
Ali Witman Consignment: There’s Still Plenty of Summer Left
Whether you are looking for summery sundresses or fun-in-the-sun...
- July 26, 2018
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Clarence W. Martin says:
-
Joel Lingenfelter says:
-
Shirley Klassen says: