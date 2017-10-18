Home   >   Uncategorized   >   Courting the crown

Courting the crown

By on October 18, 2017

Warwick’s 2017 Homecoming Court includes (front row, left to right) Rylee Diffenderfer, Morgan Metzler, Talia Bertrando, Jocelyn Brechbill, Lily Shaffer, and Lizzie Wash; (back row, l-r) Jensen Hodecker, Janelle Scillia, Katie Pyle, Lauryn Ober, Abby Parsons, and McKenzie Cossette.

 

Homecoming Week at WHS

Royalty will be crowned Oct. 27 at Warwick High School. Members of the Homecoming court, as well as Spirit King candidates, were recently announced.

This year’s Homecoming court includes: Morgan Metzler, freshman representative; Rylee Diffenderfer, sophomore representative; Jocelyn Brechbill, junior representative; and seniors Talia Bertrando, McKenzie Cossette, Jensen Hodecker, Lauryn Ober, Abby Parsons, Katie Pyle, Janelle Scillia, Lily Shaffer, and Lizzie Wash.

While the ladies are vying for the coveted title of Queen, the boys aren’t left out. The Spirit King contest leads to the crowning of the young man who best represents Warwick High School spirit.

This year’s Spirit King court includes: Matt Coomer, freshman representative; Caydin Rihn, sophomore representative; Leandro Abad, junior representative; and seniors Dayne Allen, Carter Forney, Cole Lownsbery, Isaac Rissinger, and Bryan Rottkamp.

Seniors will vote the week of Homecoming for this year’s king and queen. Spirit King will be crowned during the pep rally that takes place during school on Friday, Oct. 27. Homecoming Queen will be announced during the half-time presentation at the football game, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Spirit Week activities for students and teachers include a crazy hat/hair day, tie dye day, jersey day, twin day, and Warwick pride day.

A Homecoming dance for students will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 10 p.m., in the high school cafeteria.

