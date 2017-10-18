Courting the crown
Homecoming Week at WHS
Royalty will be crowned Oct. 27 at Warwick High School. Members of the Homecoming court, as well as Spirit King candidates, were recently announced.
This year’s Homecoming court includes: Morgan Metzler, freshman representative; Rylee Diffenderfer, sophomore representative; Jocelyn Brechbill, junior representative; and seniors Talia Bertrando, McKenzie Cossette, Jensen Hodecker, Lauryn Ober, Abby Parsons, Katie Pyle, Janelle Scillia, Lily Shaffer, and Lizzie Wash.
While the ladies are vying for the coveted title of Queen, the boys aren’t left out. The Spirit King contest leads to the crowning of the young man who best represents Warwick High School spirit.
This year’s Spirit King court includes: Matt Coomer, freshman representative; Caydin Rihn, sophomore representative; Leandro Abad, junior representative; and seniors Dayne Allen, Carter Forney, Cole Lownsbery, Isaac Rissinger, and Bryan Rottkamp.
Seniors will vote the week of Homecoming for this year’s king and queen. Spirit King will be crowned during the pep rally that takes place during school on Friday, Oct. 27. Homecoming Queen will be announced during the half-time presentation at the football game, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Spirit Week activities for students and teachers include a crazy hat/hair day, tie dye day, jersey day, twin day, and Warwick pride day.
A Homecoming dance for students will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 10 p.m., in the high school cafeteria.
About Patrick Burns
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Toast of the town: Stoll & Wolfe Distillery to open on Cedar Street next week
By PATRICK BURNS The three-year journey for Erik and...
- Posted October 11, 2017
- 0
-
F & M Painting: A Change of Season
Yep, It’s Fall. Despite the 78 degree average temperature this...
-
Celebrate Autumn at The Log Cabin
This fall, you’ll want to give thanks for the bounty...
-
May’s Service Center: What You Should Know About Service
When your middle name is SERVICE, you know that May’s...
-
Three Warwick runners claim L-L League medals
Caitlyn Wagner had all the motivation she needed for Tuesday’s...
-
Strikes on Broad Street
While not confirmed, it is believed that this...
-
Warwick’s scoring woes continue in 1-0 L-L loss
Ephrata’s Andrey Patrushev put the ball exactly where it needed...
-
Fassnacht cards 2-under 70 to win title; advances to States with Wills
Early in Brock Fassnacht’s round on Monday, his goals changed...
-
Toast of the town: Stoll & Wolfe Distillery to open on Cedar Street next week
By PATRICK BURNS The three-year journey for Erik...
- October 11, 2017
- 0
-
F & M Painting: A Change of Season
Yep, It’s Fall. Despite the 78 degree average temperature...
-
Celebrate Autumn at The Log Cabin
This fall, you’ll want to give thanks for the...
-
May’s Service Center: What You Should Know About Service
When your middle name is SERVICE, you know that...
-
Toast of the town: Stoll & Wolfe Distillery to open on Cedar Street next week
By PATRICK BURNS The three-year journey for Erik...
- October 11, 2017
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
matthew shannon says:
-
Sheila M Sova says:
-
Michael C. Upton says: