  • Stephen Joseph Palkovic
    Former sports editor, Stephen Palkovic, dies

    His community contributions, including his role in the creation of Lititz Springs Pool, are numerous Stephen Joseph Palkovic, of Lititz, passed away on Jan. 29, 2017, at the age of 89. Born in Lebanon, he was the...

    • Posted February 1, 2017
    • 0
  • An enthusiastic crowd of Trump supporters, including some Lititz residents, were at the Capitol last Friday. Photo by Mike Yoder
    Locals attend Friday’s inauguration …

    By Patrick Burns Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration meant many things to many people. Media estimates suggest that a record number viewed the event live, on TV, or through electronic devices as smartphone ownership and social media usage...

    • Posted January 26, 2017
    • 0
  • Arthur and Liz Woods
    Movie fundraiser will help couple adopt orphaned sisters

      Three teenagers from Lititz are hosting a very special movie night fundraiser, designed to help their youth pastor and his wife fulfill their dream of adopting two orphaned sisters from Central Asia. The film “A Dog’s...

    • Posted January 25, 2017
    • 0
  • Summit Hill Bluegrass
    An evening of bluegrass

    On Saturday, Feb. 4, Farm Country Shindig will present an evening of gospel bluegrass music featuring Summit Hill and Canaan’s Land Bluegrass at the Reinholds Fire Company banquet hall, 138 W. Main St., Reinholds. Summit Hill is...

    • Posted January 18, 2017
    • 0
  • ER20170118_CrackerBoxxConcertNew1562
    Dance to benefit American Cancer Society

    The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Team, In Memory Of Angels In Heaven, plans to “Help dance away cancer” Feb. 4. The band Crackerboxx will perform from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Feb. 4 at the...

    • Posted January 18, 2017
    • 0
  • Sue Edwards estimates that in the past 10 years she has donated thousands of knitted hats to Lancaster General Health at Kissel Hill, Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, and others.
    Hats incredible!

      Lititz woman has knitted thousands of caps for patients of all ages Sue Edwards doesn’t get to see the tiny babies who wear her knitted hats to keep warm at Women and Babies Hospital’s neonatal intensive...

    • Posted January 4, 2017
    • 0
  • Warwick’s volleyball team celebrates with the L-L League championship trophy after shutting out Garden Spot 3-0 in the finals last Wednesday at Manheim Township. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Maddy Glouner, Jackie Barilar, Jensen Burnheimer, Jayna Class, Rylee Derr, Hailey Miller, McKenzie Cossette an Lexie Landis; (back, l-r) Cassi Sellers, coach Brad Glouner, Olivia Gregory and Rachall Adams. Photo by Kirk Neidermyer
    A look back at what was in 2016

        By Patrick Burns The post-holiday season is here and 2016 has not yet faded from our rear-view mirrors. With that in mind we’re going to look back on the year through the lens of our...

    • Posted January 4, 2017
    • 0
  • tire consultants
    Happy Holiday Season from Tire Consultants

    Now that thew holiday season is officially here, you can be sure that winter will be arriving soon. With winter on the way, you can be sure that snow will be in the forecast. Along with snow...

    • Posted November 30, 2016
    • 0
  • The arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus in Lititz Springs Park on Dec. 2 will herald the start of the holiday season in Lititz. (photo by Mike Shull)
    ‘Christmas in the Park’ kickstarts holiday season

    Merry Lititz Christmas on Saturday The signature stars are up around the downtown light posts; so is the crèche on the square. And Santa’s mailbox has already been set up in Lititz Springs Park. The first few...

    • Posted November 30, 2016
    • 0
  • Manheim Central senior QB Kody Kegarise, who rushed for a game-high 228 yards and three TDs, finds running room through the Cocalico defense in the Barons' 50-13 win last Friday night in the District Three 5A semi-finals. (Photo by Preston Whitcraft)
     Barons earn revenge and a trip to Hershey

    Victory over Cocalico sends MC to District Three 5A finals As one of Manheim Central’s defensive QBs, senior linebacker Nick Brown just smiles at the mention of his offensive counterpart Kody Kegarise. “I’m primarily defense, and just...

    • Posted November 22, 2016
    • 0