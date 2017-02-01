- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
- Ring in the new year with pork ‘n’ kraut!
- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
- Beyond ‘Hearthside Hymns’ — The Marlene Hershey story
- Warwick stages ‘Animal Farm’ this weekend
- 5K fun run/walk will benefit Warwick grad
- Oysters on the square: Ted’s tiny diner was a big deal at Broad and Main
-
Former sports editor, Stephen Palkovic, dies
His community contributions, including his role in the creation of Lititz Springs Pool, are numerous Stephen Joseph Palkovic, of Lititz, passed away on Jan. 29, 2017, at the age of 89. Born in Lebanon, he was the...
- Posted February 1, 2017
-
Locals attend Friday’s inauguration …
By Patrick Burns Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration meant many things to many people. Media estimates suggest that a record number viewed the event live, on TV, or through electronic devices as smartphone ownership and social media usage...
- Posted January 26, 2017
-
Movie fundraiser will help couple adopt orphaned sisters
Three teenagers from Lititz are hosting a very special movie night fundraiser, designed to help their youth pastor and his wife fulfill their dream of adopting two orphaned sisters from Central Asia. The film “A Dog’s...
- Posted January 25, 2017
-
An evening of bluegrass
On Saturday, Feb. 4, Farm Country Shindig will present an evening of gospel bluegrass music featuring Summit Hill and Canaan’s Land Bluegrass at the Reinholds Fire Company banquet hall, 138 W. Main St., Reinholds. Summit Hill is...
- Posted January 18, 2017
-
Dance to benefit American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Team, In Memory Of Angels In Heaven, plans to “Help dance away cancer” Feb. 4. The band Crackerboxx will perform from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Feb. 4 at the...
- Posted January 18, 2017
-
Hats incredible!
Lititz woman has knitted thousands of caps for patients of all ages Sue Edwards doesn’t get to see the tiny babies who wear her knitted hats to keep warm at Women and Babies Hospital’s neonatal intensive...
- Posted January 4, 2017
-
A look back at what was in 2016
By Patrick Burns The post-holiday season is here and 2016 has not yet faded from our rear-view mirrors. With that in mind we’re going to look back on the year through the lens of our...
- Posted January 4, 2017
-
Happy Holiday Season from Tire Consultants
Now that thew holiday season is officially here, you can be sure that winter will be arriving soon. With winter on the way, you can be sure that snow will be in the forecast. Along with snow...
- Posted November 30, 2016
-
‘Christmas in the Park’ kickstarts holiday season
Merry Lititz Christmas on Saturday The signature stars are up around the downtown light posts; so is the crèche on the square. And Santa’s mailbox has already been set up in Lititz Springs Park. The first few...
- Posted November 30, 2016
-
Barons earn revenge and a trip to Hershey
Victory over Cocalico sends MC to District Three 5A finals As one of Manheim Central’s defensive QBs, senior linebacker Nick Brown just smiles at the mention of his offensive counterpart Kody Kegarise. “I’m primarily defense, and just...
- Posted November 22, 2016