Zig’s Bakery & Café for All Your Summertime Favorites

July 12, 2017

On a warm summer day, it’s hard to resist a refreshing ice cream sandwich made with chocolate chip cookies filled with local ice cream, or maybe an ice cold Affogato coffee beverage made with vanilla ice cream and espresso.

Everyone is screaming for ice cream treats at Zig’s Bakery & Café, where they have added ice cream to the menu as a special summertime accent. You’ll love the classic root beer floats and ice cream sandwiched between cookies. You can even top your apple dumpling with a scoop of ice cream or get a mini-pie topped a la mode. Choose from vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and three other rotating flavors.

At Zig’s Bakery & Café, it’s all about baked goods that range from sweet to savory. Sweet treats at Zig’s offer a full range of choices, including biscotti, tapioca pudding, fruit pies, fresh fruit tarts, cream puff s, chocolate eclairs, scones, muffins, rice pudding, coconut cream pie, cupcakes, blueberry muffins, cranberry orange muffins, cherry muffins, chocolate filled croissants and much more.

They offer a selection of homestyle quiches, made with farm fresh milk, eggs and cheeses, in varieties that include classic quiche Lorraine, tomato spinach mozzarella, broccoli and ham, four cheese and sausage fennel. They are great for breakfast or lunch with a side salad, or take one home and treat the whole family to this savory French-inspired baked pie.

As summer moves on, you’ll want to check out all the fresh, seasonal produce, like peaches, sweet corn, broccoli, onions, cauliflower and beans used in their food. You’ll love the baked peach pie and fresh peach pie when peach season arrives. (Soon!)

At Zig’s Bakery & Café, you can relax with the warm, friendly service and visit the bakery, deli and café for freshly baked breads, cakes and pies, brewed coffee, refreshing smoothies and sodas, soups, sandwiches, salads and deli items.

Sandwiches are made to order, like the deli style pastrami on rye with crunchy coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Half the fun is choosing your bread, which includes honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye focaccia, baguette, croissants, cinnamon raisin breads and sourdough boule.

Zig’s Bakery & Café is located at Brick Gables at 800 East Newport Road in Lititz. Two years ago, the Ziegler family transformed the historic barn into a bakery, café and special events venue. They created a breathtaking wedding and special occasion venue on the second floor, adding a spacious bakery, deli and café on the first floor. The result is a spot that offers a sophisticated look with stone walls accented by sleek wood tables and modern chairs, wood beams, a comfy red leather couch and a stylish oil painting of a cow. There are deli cases on one wall, baked goods on the other, with sandwiches, salads and breakfast made to order. You can also buy foods like chocolate, pretzels, mustards, soups, honey and snack mix.

Zig’s Bakery & Café hours are Monday- Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturdays 7-3 pm. To find out more or to place an order, call 626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com.

