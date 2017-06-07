- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe Satisfies Every Taste
Do you have a sweet tooth that craves luscious lemon bars with a dusting of powdered sugar or fresh berry fruit tarts with a tender crust and creamy filling?
Are you a fan of fresh greens and salads with a twist, like fresh strawberry salad with spinach, toasted almonds and feta cheese or healthy quinoa salad with nuts and berries?
Do you like heartier dishes like tasty barbecue, macaroni and cheese, piled high pastrami sandwiches with Swiss cheese and coleslaw or house made chipped beef?
It might seem impossible to satisfy every taste, but Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables does it in style. From sweets to savories, Zig’s makes everyone happy with a selection of fresh baked, fresh made and fresh-from-the-farm goodness.
It’s strawberry season in Lancaster County and Zig’s has strawberry rhubarb pie, fresh strawberry pie, strawberry cupcakes, fruit tarts, strawberry smoothies, mixed berry smoothies and strawberry muffins. The rhubarb sauce is another seasonal treat that adds an extra something to any meal.
Asparagus is another local favorite and Zig’s has pasta salad with asparagus, cream of asparagus soup and quiche with asparagus. There are lots of other seasonal salads that feature fresh produce, like the cucumber slaw, red skinned potato salad with dill and Italian pasta salad with basil and tomatoes.
Sweet treats at Zig’s offer a full range of choices, including biscotti, tapioca pudding, chocolate eclairs, scones, muffins, rice pudding, coconut cream pie, cupcakes, cream puffs, blueberry muffins, cherry muffins, chocolate filled croissants and much more.
At Zig’s Bakery & Café, you can relax with the warm, friendly service and visit the bakery, deli and café for freshly baked breads, cakes and pies, brewed coffee, refreshing smoothies and sodas, soups, sandwiches, salads and deli items.
They have freshly made sandwiches, including the turkey pesto focaccia and pastrami on rye with crunchy coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Half the fun is choosing your bread, which includes honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye focaccia, baguette, croissants, cinnamon raisin breads and sourdough boule.
Zig’s Bakery & Café is located at Brick Gables at 800 East Newport Road in Lititz. Two years ago, the Ziegler family transformed the historic barn into a bakery, café and special events venue.
They created a breathtaking wedding and special occasion venue on the second floor, adding a spacious bakery, deli and café on the first floor. The result is a spot that offers a sophisticated look with stone walls accented by sleek wood tables and modern chairs, wood beams, a comfy red leather couch and a stylish oil painting of a cow. There are deli cases on one wall, baked goods on the other, with sandwiches, salads and breakfast made to order. You can also buy foods like chocolate, pretzels, mustards, soups, honey and snack mix.
Zig’s Bakery & Café hours are Monday- Friday 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Saturdays 7- 3 pm. To find out more or to place an order, call 626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch of...
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first time...
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in downtown...
Second Friday turns 10
Neighbors and businesses may come and go here in Lititz,...
Free dance showcase this Saturday
The Dance Dynamix Company will present its Showcase of Talent...
Bednar Financial Group: A Lititz Tradition for Financial and Insurance Needs
For more than 50years,Bednar has been a Lititz tradition, offering...
Robert H. 'Bob' Gibble, 91, WWII vet, former Warwick Township supervisor, Gibble Bros. founder
Robert H. Gibble, 91 of Lititz, passed away June 3,...
Tom Thumb visits Lititz
On Wednesday May 14, 1879, something big happened in Lititz....
