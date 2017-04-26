- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
- Fast times at Warwick Driving Park
- Pretzel Fest returns May 6
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- King Lear: the method to the madness
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables Marks a Tasteful Two Year Anniversary
It might seem hard to believe, but Zig’s Bakery & Cafe and Brick Gables is celebrating their second anniversary of tasty deli fare, fresh baked breads and sweet desserts.
Zig’s is marking the occasion from May 3 through May 6. It’s a celebration you won’t want to miss, with $10 beef brisket or pork bbq meals with all the fixings, drawings to win Zig’s gift cards, and samples of sweets, baked goods, and savory salads. There will be musical entertainment and family activities for children.
“We have been a local tradition since 1970 and now we have been at Brick Gables for two years,” says Brandon Ziegler, adding that there will be musical entertainment and family activities for the children.
If you haven’t been to Zig’s Bakery & Café, it’s about time you discovered all the deliciousness inside the gorgeous barn exterior. The Ziegler family gave the historic barn a new life and has won preservation awards for the seamless way they transformed a Newport Road landmark into Brick Gables, a bustling hub of activity.
The Zieglers were able to keep the brick barn with its rare cutout brickwork. They created a breathtaking wedding and special occasion venue on the second floor, adding a spacious bakery, deli and café on the first floor. The result is a spot that offers a sophisticated look with stone walls accented by sleek wood tables and modern chairs, wood beams, a comfy red leather couch and a stylish oil painting of a cow. There are deli cases on one wall baked goods on the other, with sandwiches, salads and breakfast made to order. You can also buy foods like chocolate, pretzels, mustards, soups, honey and snack mix.
At Zig’s Bakery & Café, you can relax with the warm, friendly service and visit the bakery, deli and café for freshly baked breads, cakes and pies, brewed coffee, refreshing smoothies and sodas, soups, sandwiches, salads and deli items.
They have freshly made sandwiches, including the turkey pesto focaccia and pastrami on rye with crunchy coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Half the fun is choosing your bread, which includes honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye focaccia, baguette, croissants, cinnamon raisin breads and sourdough boule.
Healthy salads include the seasonal fresh strawberry spinach salad with feta cheese, toasted almonds, and house made poppyseed dressing. The yogurt parfaits are with fresh fruit and granola. Deli choices include ham salad, quiche, Asian-inspired sesame almond crunch noodle salad, Buffalo cauliflower, rhubarb sauce and bow tie pasta salad with tomatoes and mozzarella.
Most people find themselves drawn to the bakery for some reason. No wonder. Who could resist homemade biscotti, fruit tarts, flourless chocolate cake, eclairs, cream puffs, strawberry rhubarb pie, blueberry pie, coconut cream pie, lemon sponge pie, cherry pie, fresh scones, Moravian sugar cake and much more. The Ziegler family and the staff want to thank all of their customers for supporting
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables over the past two years. Not only is it a great bakery, deli and café, but it is a beautiful wedding and event venue and catering business. Zig’s Bakery & Café is located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz, and hours are Monday- Friday 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Saturdays 7- 3 pm. To find out more or to place an order, call 626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables Marks a Tasteful Two Year Anniversary
It might seem hard to believe, but Zig’s Bakery &...
- Showcase of Homes, April 27, 2017
-
Lititz Podiatry: Not Your Big Box Podiatrist
As healthcare trends toward large groups of practitioners, visits can...
-
Rely on Hoffman Computer Associates for your Computer Needs
Do you have a new computer that you are not...
-
Opening day
Photos by Casey Kreider Opening ceremonies for the 2017 Warwick...
-
Sixty volunteers help clean up downtown Lititz
Livy, short for Olivia, is a fifth grader at Lititz...
-
‘Pay more attention’ Police chief’s advice to drivers and pedestrians
Two pedestrians were hit by cars in Lititz in less...
-
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables Marks a Tasteful Two Year Anniversary
It might seem hard to believe, but Zig’s Bakery...
-
Showcase of Homes, April 27, 2017
-
Lititz Podiatry: Not Your Big Box Podiatrist
As healthcare trends toward large groups of practitioners, visits...
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Marian L Shatto says:
-
Wendy L Turner says:
-
Steve Lindsey says: