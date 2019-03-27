Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables Celebrates Fourth Anniversary

Advertisement

From creamy coconut pie to luscious rhubarb sauce, the flavors of spring arrive just in time to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Zig’s Bakery & Cafe.

For everyone who loves the salads, sandwiches, soups, baked goods and breads at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe, it’s hard to imagine how we ever managed before Zig’s was built in the historic brickwork barn on Newport Road.

To celebrate their fourth birthday, Zig’s has prepared all your favorite springtime dishes and lots of new classics. They have even introduced a brand new sandwich, thanks to the suggestion of customers, who offered their tasty ideas online. The winner is a tasty grilled chicken and feta sandwich with Greek feta cheese.

Now that April is almost here, spring weather will surely follow. That means you will want to try all the fresh, spring offerings like pretty fruit tarts with fresh berries and other fruit, strawberry tapioca pudding, quiches with garden vegetables, asparagus penne pasta salad, corn and black bean poblano, grilled chicken Caesar salad, and strawberry spinach salad with toasted almonds, feta cheese and poppyseed dressing.

Try a refreshing ice chai or a fruit smoothie with strawberries, mixed berries or mango. For breakfast, there are yogurt parfaits, breakfast sandwiches, bear claws and muffins like blueberry, chocolate, apple and almond.

They have freshly made sandwiches, including the turkey pesto focaccia and pastrami on rye with crunchy coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Half the fun is choosing your bread which includes honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye focaccia, baguette, croissants, cinnamon raisin and sourdough boule.

At Zig’s Bakery & Café, you can relax with the warm, friendly service and visit the bakery, deli and café for freshly baked breads, cakes and pies, brewed coffee, refreshing smoothies and sodas, soups, sandwiches, salads and deli items.

You’ll love everything about Zig’s, which was lovingly restored by the Ziegler family to keep the rare exterior cutout brickwork and stone interior touches. They created a breathtaking wedding and special occasion venue on the second floor, with a spacious bakery, deli and café on the first floor. The result is a spot that offers a sophisticated look with stone walls accented by sleek wood tables and modern chairs, wood beams, a comfy red leather couch and a stylish oil painting of a cow.

The Ziegler family and the staff want to thank all of their customers for supporting Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables over the past four years. Zig’s Bakery & Café is located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz. Hours are Monday- Friday 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. To find out more or to place an order, call 717-626-7981. Be sure to check the website at www.zigsbakery.com, and on Facebook and Instagram.